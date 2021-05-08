Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Barn Brings Broadway To Ridgefield For Kids' Summer Workshop

The workshop features music from Newsies, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Annie, Matilda, and more!

May. 8, 2021  

Theater Barn Brings Broadway To Ridgefield For Kids' Summer Workshop

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is bringing back their ever-popular summer workshop series with the original show Kids on Broadway. Featuring music from some beloved musicals (including Newsies, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Annie, and Matilda to name a few!) and hilarious original sketches, there is something for everyone. Under the nurturing and talented tutelage of Summer Program Director Stefano Peña and Music Program Director Anya Caravella, kids will spend each day working on their acting, singing, dancing, and comedy skills while putting together a show. Acting and vocal technique, as well as improvisational skills, will be incorporated into their day.

Details are yet to be announced, but the Broadway Classroom experience, which has been a much-loved component of the Theater Barn's summer program for years, will be incorporated into the workshop with a class right here in Ridgefield.

The workshop, which will take place primarily outdoors, is being offered twice (July 12-23, and July 26-August 6) and is for student actors from 3rd-8th grade (and rising freshman). Classes meet five days a week from 11 am to 4 pm and early drop-off (9 am) is available.

All experience levels are welcome and as with all Theater Barn Kids' workshops, no audition is necessary. Scholarship and financial assistance are available, as well as discounts for registering more than one child. For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.


