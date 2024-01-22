The Windham Theatre Guild presents Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, opening Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

The story centers around the lively Truvy Jones' Louisiana beauty parlor, where a tightly knit band of friends confront life's unforeseen tragedies and heartaches with what they do best: gossiping and sharing.

The spirited diabetic and bride-to-be, Shelby; her always supportive mother, M'Lynn; Truvy's gawky assistant, Annelle; the city's curmudgeon, Ouiser; and the town's former first lady, Clairee, are the warm Southern belles who know how to survive life's challenges with their unwavering friendship. Everyone learns the importance of living in the moment and appreciating what they have because you never know when life will change.

Steel Magnolias runs February 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 11th at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $17 for Students and Seniors, and $13 for children under 12. UCONN/ECSU/QVCC students pay $15 with student ID.

There's a Special Price for the Thursday, February 15th Performance--Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, February 15th will pay the kid's price of just $13. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

Kala Farnham will be performing before the shows and at intermission at the matinee.

For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door. No refunds.