Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Windham Theatre Guild Presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Performances are March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM.

Mar. 13, 2023  

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances are March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Ticket Prices

Adults $19
Students/Seniors $16
Children under 12 $12
UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students $14 (with ID)

**Special Price for Thursday, March 30th Performance**

Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, March 30th will pay the kid's price of just $14. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.




Review: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo
Review: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
On Sunday, March 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal installment of the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Decades in Music series, THE 1980S.  Of the three so far, this one has been my favorite!  THE 1980S is written by Phill Hill, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and performed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT.  THE 1980S represents a trip through song, dance, and video clips of the decade I entered as a pre-schooler and left as a high school freshman.  Consistently with the Decades in Music series, the usual stellar cast of Robert Peterpaul, Everton Ricketts, Mikayla Petrilla, and Saige Bryan provide first-rate performances that truly captivate the feel of the decade and radiate positive energy throughout the audience.  The performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, harmonize well, and truly look like they are having a great time up on stage, and when breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience!
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT.  This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast.  Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission.  The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient.  This was a packed house in an intimate setting.  The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience.  The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience.  Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13 Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell Photo
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell
The national tour of the much-lauded Hadestown is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford through March 12, and this production is nothing short of stunning.

More Hot Stories For You


UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of ManchesterUPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
March 10, 2023

AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & MoreCreative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & More
March 10, 2023

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced the music, choreographer and director teams for its 2023 season productions at the Goodspeed Opera House.
Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield PlayhouseBallet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
March 10, 2023

One of America's cultural treasures, Ballet Hispánico has spent the last 50 years as the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy. Founded by dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez in 1970, it is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Program is at the Jewish Federation SouthburyFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Program is at the Jewish Federation Southbury
March 10, 2023

The Jewish Federation of Western CT welcomes Dr. Stuart Brown, theater reviewer and member of the Outer Critics Circle for a program devoted to the beloved Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof.  
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Cast For Suspense Thriller MAURITIUSWestport Country Playhouse Announces Cast For Suspense Thriller MAURITIUS
March 9, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse announces casting for a Script in Hand playreading of Theresa Rebeck's thriller, “Mauritius,” on Monday, March13, at 7 p.m., directed by the playright herself. The play's title refers to the island of Mauritius (pronounced mr·i·shuhs), the origin of two extremely valuable, rare stamps that incite a conflict to gain their possession.
share