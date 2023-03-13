The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances are March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Ticket Prices

Adults $19

Students/Seniors $16

Children under 12 $12

UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students $14 (with ID)

**Special Price for Thursday, March 30th Performance**

Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, March 30th will pay the kid's price of just $14. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.