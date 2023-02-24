Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series To Screen THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN And KING KONG

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series begins with a sensory friendly screening of The Muppets Take Manhattan, March 2.

Feb. 24, 2023  
The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series To Screen THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN And KING KONG

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series begins with a sensory friendly screening of The Muppets Take Manhattan, March 2 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present the original 1933 King Kong, March 9 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN

Dir. Frank Oz, 2001.

Cast: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Richard Hunt, Jerry Nelson. 94 min. Rated G.

The Muppets take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business! Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie, and the entire cast of Kermit's musical "Manhattan Melodies" head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit. All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it's up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all his fiends that the show WILL go on! Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz's solo directorial debut.

**This screening is Sensory Friendly. The Warner Theatre's sensory friendly performances and screenings are for audience members on the autism spectrum or anyone who might enjoy a more gentle theater experience. Accommodations include: House lights kept at 30% during the screening; Audio volume subdued.

KING KONG (1933)

Dir. Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933.

Cast: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot. 1 hr 44 min. NR

A film ahead of hits time, King Kong defied the technological limitations of the 1930s. Special effects pioneer Willis O'Brien's revolutionary stop-motion animation was not only technically brilliant but also highly imaginative. With equal parts adventure, horror and old-fashioned romance, King Kong is a milestone of moviemaking that has endured for more than seven decades.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.




TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The Bushnell Photo
TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The Bushnell
Tootsie, the musical comedy based on the 1982 film of the same name, is visiting The Bushnell now through February 26th. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Robert Horn, this Tony-Award winning show shines a light on society's treatment of women and the trouble with show business, all while delivering laughs galore.
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse
Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal – The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the “notorious RBG”.
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA Photo
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA
The Hartt School Dance Division presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, “Tri·Fecta”. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST. All three shows will be held at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford CT 06112. 
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month Photo
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8
February 24, 2023

The Warner Theatre has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member RICKY BYRD (formerly of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST with support by Seth Adam, Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.
The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series To Screen THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN And KING KONGThe Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series To Screen THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN And KING KONG
February 24, 2023

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series begins with a sensory friendly screening of The Muppets Take Manhattan, March 2 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield PlayhouseALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse
February 24, 2023

Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal – The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the “notorious RBG”.
The Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTAThe Hartt School Dance Division Presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, TRI-FECTA
February 24, 2023

The Hartt School Dance Division presents the Spring Senior Dance Concert, “Tri·Fecta”. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 8th, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm EST. All three shows will be held at The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater in the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford CT 06112. 
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next MonthThe Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
February 23, 2023

The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.
share