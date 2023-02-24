The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series To Screen THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN And KING KONG

The Warner Theatre's Spring Film Series begins with a sensory friendly screening of The Muppets Take Manhattan, March 2 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present the original 1933 King Kong, March 9 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN

Dir. Frank Oz, 2001.

Cast: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Richard Hunt, Jerry Nelson. 94 min. Rated G.

The Muppets take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business! Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie, and the entire cast of Kermit's musical "Manhattan Melodies" head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit. All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it's up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all his fiends that the show WILL go on! Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz's solo directorial debut.

**This screening is Sensory Friendly. The Warner Theatre's sensory friendly performances and screenings are for audience members on the autism spectrum or anyone who might enjoy a more gentle theater experience. Accommodations include: House lights kept at 30% during the screening; Audio volume subdued.

KING KONG (1933)

Dir. Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933.

Cast: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot. 1 hr 44 min. NR

A film ahead of hits time, King Kong defied the technological limitations of the 1930s. Special effects pioneer Willis O'Brien's revolutionary stop-motion animation was not only technically brilliant but also highly imaginative. With equal parts adventure, horror and old-fashioned romance, King Kong is a milestone of moviemaking that has endured for more than seven decades.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.