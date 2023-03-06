The Warner Theatre to Host Yacht Rock Fundraiser in April Featuring Live Music by Anchor Management

Ahoy! The Warner Theatre is hosting a YACHT ROCK fundraiser featuring live music by Anchor Management, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away to Yacht Rock classics such as Sailing, Summer Breeze, and Escape (The Pina Colada Song)! Regular tickets are $30 each, VIP tickets are $60 each.

The night begins at 6 pm with a VIP tasting room in the Studio Theatre lobby and will offer complimentary hors d'oeuvres by Sasso's, and tastings by Litchfield Distillery, Two Roads Brewing Company, and Fascia's Chocolates. Live music by Anchor Management and dancing will begin at 7 pm.

Dress in your best nautical or cabana attire for a chance to win "Best Dressed!" The prize pack features gifts from Two Roads Brewing Company, Litchfield Distillery, Sasso's, Warner Theatre merch and more.

Tickets are available at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Sponsored by Eastside Electric, Litchfield County Orthopedic & Spine PC, The Rotary Club of Torrington-Winsted Areas, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Savings Bank, and Travis Lipinski William Raveis Lifestyles Realty.

About Anchor Management

From the mid 70's to the mid 80's, popular music had a definitive sound. Memorable lyrics, smooth harmonies, and pure musicianship dominated the airwaves with artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Hall and Oates, and Michael McDonald (to name a few). This infectious sound has now become known as "Yacht Rock."

Anchor Management is Connecticut's Yacht Rock experience! They bring much more than just great songs to their show, including costumes, nautical themed decorations and stage dressing, prize giveaways, sing-alongs, and more!

Some Yacht Rock hits include Ride Like The Wind, Sailing, Baker Street, Brandy (You're a fine girl), Peg, Escape (The Pina Colada Song), Summer Breeze, and Running on Empty.