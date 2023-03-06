Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Warner Theatre to Host Yacht Rock Fundraiser in April Featuring Live Music by Anchor Management

Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away to Yacht Rock classics such as Sailing, Summer Breeze, and Escape (The Pina Colada Song)!

Mar. 06, 2023  
The Warner Theatre to Host Yacht Rock Fundraiser in April Featuring Live Music by Anchor Management

Ahoy! The Warner Theatre is hosting a YACHT ROCK fundraiser featuring live music by Anchor Management, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away to Yacht Rock classics such as Sailing, Summer Breeze, and Escape (The Pina Colada Song)! Regular tickets are $30 each, VIP tickets are $60 each.

The night begins at 6 pm with a VIP tasting room in the Studio Theatre lobby and will offer complimentary hors d'oeuvres by Sasso's, and tastings by Litchfield Distillery, Two Roads Brewing Company, and Fascia's Chocolates. Live music by Anchor Management and dancing will begin at 7 pm.

Dress in your best nautical or cabana attire for a chance to win "Best Dressed!" The prize pack features gifts from Two Roads Brewing Company, Litchfield Distillery, Sasso's, Warner Theatre merch and more.

Tickets are available at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Sponsored by Eastside Electric, Litchfield County Orthopedic & Spine PC, The Rotary Club of Torrington-Winsted Areas, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Savings Bank, and Travis Lipinski William Raveis Lifestyles Realty.

About Anchor Management

From the mid 70's to the mid 80's, popular music had a definitive sound. Memorable lyrics, smooth harmonies, and pure musicianship dominated the airwaves with artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Hall and Oates, and Michael McDonald (to name a few). This infectious sound has now become known as "Yacht Rock."

Anchor Management is Connecticut's Yacht Rock experience! They bring much more than just great songs to their show, including costumes, nautical themed decorations and stage dressing, prize giveaways, sing-alongs, and more!

Some Yacht Rock hits include Ride Like The Wind, Sailing, Baker Street, Brandy (You're a fine girl), Peg, Escape (The Pina Colada Song), Summer Breeze, and Running on Empty.




THE BACON BROTHERS Come to the Warner in June Photo
THE BACON BROTHERS Come to the Warner in June
The Warner Theatre will welcome THE BACON BROTHERS to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 am.
Sherman Players Will Open 2023 Season With ON GOLDEN POND Photo
Sherman Players Will Open 2023 Season With ON GOLDEN POND
The Sherman Players will open their 2023 season with ON GOLDEN POND, written by Ernest Thompson and directed by Jane Farnol. The play will open on Friday, April 21 and run four weekends through May 13th at the Sherman Playhouse.
Review: DOUBT at Castle Craig Players Photo
Review: DOUBT at Castle Craig Players
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, I had the pleasure of seeing DOUBT, yet another first-rate performance by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT.  I had previously seen the movie in 2009, but I must say that this play, which originally pre-dates the movie, is far better, especially with this cast!  The play is written by John Patrick Shanley and brilliantly directed by Oliver Kochol who brings out the best in this stellar cast whose stage chemistry with each other is so strong that every interaction feels real!
VARLA JEAN MERMANS READY TO BLOW! to Play TheaterWorks Hartford This Month Photo
VARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! to Play TheaterWorks Hartford This Month
TheaterWorks Hartford will present international drag superstar Varla Jean Merman in her latest hit VARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! This gut-busting show, co-written by Jeffery Roberson, Ricky Graham & Hartford's own Jacques Lamarre, offers a double-dose of fun with two performances Sunday, March 19 at 4pm and 7pm at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford.

More Hot Stories For You


VARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! to Play TheaterWorks Hartford This MonthVARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! to Play TheaterWorks Hartford This Month
March 4, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford will present international drag superstar Varla Jean Merman in her latest hit VARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! This gut-busting show, co-written by Jeffery Roberson, Ricky Graham & Hartford's own Jacques Lamarre, offers a double-dose of fun with two performances Sunday, March 19 at 4pm and 7pm at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford.
Regina Taylor's CROWNS: A GOSPEL MUSICAL to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester in AugustRegina Taylor's CROWNS: A GOSPEL MUSICAL to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester in August
March 3, 2023

Little Theatre of Manchester will present Crowns, written by Regina Taylor, directed by Rae Janeil, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.
Evenings@7 to Present THE ART OF DINING This MonthEvenings@7 to Present THE ART OF DINING This Month
March 3, 2023

Evenings@7 will present The Art of Dining by Tina Howe, directed by Julie Carvalho & Billy Winter.
The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: 'For Business Or Pleasure? Twain's Summer Sojourns'The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: 'For Business Or Pleasure? Twain's Summer Sojourns'
March 3, 2023

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT announced today the opening of a new exhibition entitled For Business or Pleasure?: Twain's Summer Sojourns. The comprehensive exhibit will focus on the Clemens family's American summer vacations and the diverting aspects of Gilded Age leisure and travel.
The Met Opera Live in HD's LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield PlayhouseThe Met Opera Live in HD's LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
March 3, 2023

Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin makes its triumphant return to the Met Opera's stage after 17 years. The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a Live in HD screening on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.
share