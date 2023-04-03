The Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Partner On RX FOR THE ARTS

The Warner Theatre has partnered with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to offer a new community program, Rx for the Arts.

This partnership is a pilot program between the Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital utilizing funding from the Building Healthier Communities Fund. Rx for the Arts will put the arts into the continuum of care to benefit the healing of mental and physical health. Social prescribing follows the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) and this partnership will enhance the healing of patients in Northwest Connecticut.

The Warner Theatre is dedicated to enriching the lives of patients suffering from cancer and mental health issues by providing them tickets to local entertainment. Tickets to Warner Theatre programming will be prescribed to patients undergoing treatment for cancer and their families. This experience is completely free of charge to the people the Warner serve. The Warner believes that the opportunity to create positive memories with family and friends can be a powerful experience for a family dealing with the unimaginable struggles of a cancer diagnosis and promotes positive mental health.

Rufus De Rham, Executive Director of the Warner Theatre says, "Access to Arts and Healthcare are fundamental human rights, and evidence overwhelmingly shows that Art being part of the healing process increases positive outcomes for the patient. We're so happy to partner with Hartford HealthCare and Charlotte Hungerford to pilot this program to do our part in destigmatizing access to care and further connecting art and well-being in our community."

John J. Capobianco, Senior Vice President of Hartford HealthCare (NW Region) says, "I'm so excited and pleased that we can offer this program to our patients. This is truly marrying the art and science of healing."