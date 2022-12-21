Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

The Warner Theatre Launches STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST With Jeffrey Gaines and Eddie Seville

The performance is on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8 pm.

Dec. 21, 2022  
The Warner Theatre Launches STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST With Jeffrey Gaines and Eddie Seville

The Warner Theatre has announced a new series of live acoustic concerts, STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST. Performances will take place in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, and begin with Jeffrey Gaines supported by Eddie Seville on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8 pm. Visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information.

About Jeffrey Gaines

Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining his audiences worldwide.

Throughout his three-decade recording career, Gaines has maintained an impressive standard for soul-searching, introspective lyrics and catchy, uplifting melodies. Since bursting on the scene with his self-titled 1992 debut album, the charismatic singer-songwriter-guitarist has built a beloved body of recordings that's won him a large and deeply devoted international fan base. He has sold out theaters and clubs throughout North America and Europe, and has earned high respect from his peers, Gaines was featured as Special Guest on tours with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Tracy Chapman, Stevie Nicks and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

About Eddie Seville

Eddie Seville is an American songwriter & multi-instrumentalist, best known as the voice and creative force behind the outlaw rock band, Steel Rodeo.

Drawing from folk, roots and country blues, he's written songs released on Island / Atlantic and Universal Records, as well as music aired on the top three US television networks and HBO.

As a solo artist with an ironic slant and a raconteur charm, he's been collecting grins, winks & nods in theaters, road houses and folk gatherings throughout the continental US, Europe and Canada.

2023 STUDIO SESSIONS @ NMST will occur throughout the year in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre located at 84 Main Street in Torrington, CT. Each session will feature an acoustic set by area performers in an intimate setting. Cabaret-style seating will be available at the front of the theatre, as well as regular seating.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


The Ballard Institute Celebrates The Opening Of MYTHS, LEGENDS, AND SPECTACLE: MASKS AND P Photo
The Ballard Institute Celebrates The Opening Of MYTHS, LEGENDS, AND SPECTACLE: MASKS AND PUPPETS OF RALPH LEE
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present the grand opening of its new exhibition Myths, Legends, and Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Goodspeed Musicals Launches GoodWorks, a New Musicals Commissioning Program Photo
Goodspeed Musicals Launches GoodWorks, a New Musicals Commissioning Program
Goodspeed Musicals has launched GoodWorks, its first formal commissioning program to support the creation and development of musicals that celebrate inspiring and transformational stories.
Ken Ludwigs BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February Photo
Ken Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February
Little Theatre of Manchester is leading off the mainstage series with their fifth production of a Ken Ludwig play, this time his hilarious 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.'
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Lead Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ballard Institute Celebrates The Opening Of MYTHS, LEGENDS, AND SPECTACLE: MASKS AND PUPPETS OF RALPH LEEThe Ballard Institute Celebrates The Opening Of MYTHS, LEGENDS, AND SPECTACLE: MASKS AND PUPPETS OF RALPH LEE
December 20, 2022

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present the grand opening of its new exhibition Myths, Legends, and Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Goodspeed Musicals Launches GoodWorks, a New Musicals Commissioning ProgramGoodspeed Musicals Launches GoodWorks, a New Musicals Commissioning Program
December 20, 2022

Goodspeed Musicals has launched GoodWorks, its first formal commissioning program to support the creation and development of musicals that celebrate inspiring and transformational stories.
Ken Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in FebruaryKen Ludwig's BASKERVLLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Cheney Hall in February
December 20, 2022

Little Theatre of Manchester is leading off the mainstage series with their fifth production of a Ken Ludwig play, this time his hilarious 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.'
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere CastDowntown Cabaret Theatre Announces THE UGLY DUCKLING Musical World Premiere Cast
December 19, 2022

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical The Ugly Duckling, which will have its world premiere on January 7, 2023.
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in JanuaryPlayhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in January
December 19, 2022

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 8pm. Scott Higgins and John McClellen are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
share