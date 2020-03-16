The Warner Theatre Announces Scheduling Updates Due to Covid-19

The Warner Theatre continues to monitor the rapidly evolving impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) from all angles. Unwaveringly and without question, our top priority is the health and well-being of our guests, employees and community. We are closely monitoring the statements and following the guidance and recommendations from local, state/provincial and federal health agencies on COVID-19.

Programming Updates: Starquest Regional Competition (3/27-3/29) - will be rescheduled, dates TBD Dogfight (3/28- 4/5) - will be rescheduled, dates TBD Seussical Jr. presented by Curtain Call Kids (4/9- 4/10) - will be rescheduled, dates TBD Nate Bargatze (4/2) - has been rescheduled to 6/17/2020 The Producers (5/2 -5/10) - has been rescheduled to 5/2021 Torrington Symphony Orchestra, Come Back to Sorrento (5/9) - will be rescheduled, date TBD Warner Theatre Annual Gala (5/16) - has been rescheduled to 8/29/2020

Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education Updates: The WTCAE will suspend all classes and private lessons through Monday, March 30, resuming a normal schedule of classes and lessons on Tuesday, March 31 providing public schools reopen. We are aligning our schedule with the Torrington Public Schools.

Some ways you can continue supporting the Warner: - Donate to our Annual Fund - Purchase a gift certificate for a future event - Become a Warner Member or Renew your Membership - Donate your ticket purchase back to the theatre.





