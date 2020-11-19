The Warner Announces a Community Gingerbread House Contest

In the spirit of the festive winter season, the Warner is welcoming young baking artists between the ages of 8-17 to put their creative hats on and enter the first-ever Warner Community Gingerbread House Contest!

To enter/participate, baking artists between the ages of 8-17 must design, build, and decorate your own gingerbread house/building/setting and submit a short video (45 seconds or less) of you showing off your creation and explaining why you chose your design and what it means to you. The winners' entries will be featured on the theatre's Facebook page and in their e-Newsletter!

REGISTER TO ENTER BY TUESDAY DECEMBER 1 by emailing your name, age, and town to Isabel Carrington at icarrington@warnertheatre.org. Once registered, COMPLETED VIDEO ENTRIES (VIA EMAIL) MUST BE RECEIVED BY TUESDAY DECEMBER 15. Most creative/unique design(s) will win! For more info email icarrington@warnertheatre.org.

