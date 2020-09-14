The Shubert Theatre Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Season

The lineup includes concerts, a social justice panel discussion, magic and holiday music and more.

The Shubert Theatre, located in the heart of downtown New Haven, Connecticut, today announced its Fall 2020 "virtual" season, including a full line-up of musical, community, holiday and fundraising programming through the end of December.

"We are proud to be one of the first cultural arts institutions to quickly pivot and move our Next Stop: New Haven event to a virtual food, entertainment and fundraising experience for our patrons back in May just after shelter-in-place orders were enacted," said Carla Sullivan, VP of External Relations. "After a successful sold out performance for this event, we spent the summer focused on the community at large with our summer camp offering, providing campers with an at-home experience that closely mirrored our normal offering. The extended closure of Broadway unfortunately greatly affects our Broadway series, postponing many of our scheduled shows to visit us later than originally planned in 2021. To continue the tradition of the Shubert Theatre and offer a variety of art, cultural and performance programming to our community, we've worked hard to plan a full slate of events to bring us all together - even when physically apart! - through the remainder of the calendar year."

"While our stage is temporarily dark and seats are temporarily empty, we want to offer our loyal supporters a way to safely come together and experience diverse and rich performance offerings," added Lew Michaels, General Manager. "While we know it's not the same as coming to a live event in our historic theatre, our virtual line-up over the next few months gives you a taste of the Shubert's programming you've come to love.....from the comfort of your own home! In the meantime, our entire team is hard at work planning for your safe return to our home here in New Haven when the time is right to safely come together again, live and in-person."

Upcoming programming includes (with additional events and details to be announced):

Saturday, September 19 at 7:00pm

Bridgeport-based singer, guitarist and songwriter Benny Mikula/The Lone Gnome performs a 30-minute set as part of the Shubert Theatre's "ApART Together" free virtual concert series, connecting local Connecticut artists with the community while local venues are closed. The free concert can be streamed on www.shubert.com or Facebook (@ShubertTheater).

Monday, September 21 at 7:00pm

The Shubert Theatre is proud to be the exclusive venue in Connecticut to join over 60 performing arts centers around the country hosting a nationwide screening of the new documentary from Magnolia Pictures, "John Lewis: Good Trouble," followed by a pre-recorded discussion between Representative Lewis and Oprah Winfrey, in addition to a pre-recorded panel discussion with the film's director, Dawn Porter, and two of the original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton. The film, which can be viewed on-demand, celebrates Lewis' 60-plus years of activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration through rare archival footage and exclusive interviews with the late Congressman. The film's rental fee is $12, including a $5 donation to The Shubert Theatre, available now for on-demand streaming for 30 days.

The public is invited to participate in a live, interactive online discussion (beginning at 7:00pm) with Porter, Ras J. Baraka (Mayor of Newark, NJ), Khalil Gibran Muhammad (Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project) and Lonnie G. Bunch III (Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution). Free registration for the panel discussion is available here.

Saturday, September 26 at 7:00pm

New Haven-based experimental soul ensemble Phat A$tronaut performs a 30-minute set as part of the Shubert Theatre's "ApART Together" free virtual concert series, connecting local Connecticut artists with the community while local venues are closed. The free concert can be streamed on www.shubert.com or Facebook (@ShubertTheater).

Sunday, October 4 at 3:00pm

Magic for Humans @ Home with Justin Willman is an interactive hour of magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises for the whole family. Justin is a regular on the Tonight Show, Ellen and Comedy Central, and is the star of the hit Netflix series Magic for Humans. Join Justin on Zoom for this unique and intimate all-ages experiment; during the performance, Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time, making this a truly unique experience. Tickets are available for $25/viewing device.

Monday, October 26 at 7:30pm

The Shubert Theatre is proud to present the third installment of its signature fundraiser, "Next Stop: New Haven," celebrating New Haven's culinary scene, Broadway's rising stars and the beloved theatre. Following a successful at-home event in May, the Fall event will include a curated box of food and beverage goodies from the theatre's restaurant partners and access to the 75-minute live program. Tickets to the limited seating event, available for $75, will support a number of beloved New Haven restaurants, the Theatre and a local charitable organization. Additional information and tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, December 23 at 7:00pm

Songwriter and best-selling solo pianist Jim Brickman brings "Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE" tour to your home just in time for the holidays. This 75-minute, uplifting, family-friendly holiday concert tradition will include holiday carols and many of his own hit songs including "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Ticket options range from $40-$125, with options including a virtual meet and greet party with Jim, a gift stocking delivered to your door and access to the concert.

For additional information about the virtual Fall season or to purchase tickets, visit www.shubert.com.

