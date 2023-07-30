The Sherman Players Will Welcome Jessica Durdock Moreno as New Artistic Director For 2024 Season

The Sherman Players will welcome Jessica Durdock Moreno to the position of Artistic Director on the Sherman Players Board. Her appointment was confirmed at the Board's July meeting.

Steve Stott, President of the Sherman Players says, "Jessica is simply the right person at the right time for the Players. Her experience, skills and history, coupled with a strong belief in the benefit of the Arts in the community are such a good fit with our goals and vision. Her infectious enthusiasm is awesome! I'm so looking forward to charting our course with Jessica as we head towards our Centenary, starting with planning the 2024 Season."

Born in New Milford, Connecticut, Jessica's education and career journey has taken her far afield, across the US from NYC to LA, and across the globe, including to the Edinburgh Fringe. Now she's made her way back home to our area and is very active as a playwright, producer, actor and administrator in many projects across the region. Jessica's day job sees her as part of the artistic team at New Haven's famous Long Wharf Theatre - experience that she'll now be able to bring to our Community Theatre operation.



A passionate advocate for inclusivity in theatre, Jessica is the founder of Pale Horse Craft, an award-winning Neurodiversity and Learning Disability centered practice, performance, and production container. Speaking up on taking her position, Jessica says "Nothing has ever brought me closer to the art, craft, work and joy of theatermaking than what I've experienced in community theater. The intention is pure and the impact is real: we come together, question together, create together and share together. I am thrilled to come home to the Sherman Playhouse again and root myself in two of my greatest passions: community and theater."

Tickets are now on sale for the second of The Sherman Players Special Presentations plays: YASHICA 8, written and directed by Kevin Sosbe. YASHICA 8 will run August 11-20.

The Special Presentations are 2 weekend limited -run, fully produced original plays by local authors.

On September 1 and 2 the Players present a free staged reading of A IS FOR ALCOHOL, a new play under development by Morgana Kate Watson.

The 2023 mainstage season will continue with a twist on a classic literary work in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, written by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! PRIDE AND PREJUDICE runs from September 15-October 7, directed by Michael J Frohnhoefer.

The season closes in December with the celebrated return of Bradford Blake's hilarious holiday musical revue, WRECK THE HALLS, directed by Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith. Updated for 2023, nothing is sacred in this "slay" ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wraps off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, WRECK THE HALLS is not recommended for the younger elves).

Special one-night-only events are being planned for throughout the year. Those events include karaoke and comedy nights, concerts and other special theatrical events.

About The Sherman Players:

Since 1926, the Sherman Playhouse has been a gem inspiring the creative energies of performing artists of all ages. Great Theatre Is Closer Than You Think. The Sherman Players is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization run by volunteers.