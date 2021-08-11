Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Satinwood Ensemble Returns to Cheney Hall October 2021

They will pay tribute to Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin in the tribute show WILD TAXI.

Aug. 11, 2021  

The Satinwood ensemble returns to Cheney Hall on Saturday, October 2, with the music of Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin in the tribute show WILD TAXI.

Relax into an early autumn evening and take in the nostalgic sounds of the early 1970s-but get your seats early. We predict tickets to this popular show to sell fast and we're limiting seating to allow for social distancing.

"[WILD TAXI] sounds stunningly like the original," writes Tom Shea of the Springfield Republican. Paul and Melanie Motter, the lead singer/guitarist and vocalist/arranger, recreate the music and stylings of legendary singer-songwriters Stevens and Chapin, featuring classic songs like "Cat's in the Cradle" and "Wild World." Along with a full band-which includes Chapin's original drummer Howard Fields-the Motters present music from Chapin's 1976 album Greatest Stories Live and Stevens' Tea for the Tillerman, released in 1970.

Don't miss out on this show that we've been waiting to bring back since September 2019-when our audiences left mesmerized by the performance.


