The Ridgefield Playhouse Presents MASTERS OF ILLUSION, 2/27

Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic when Masters of Illusion returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse (after two previous sold-out shows) on Thursday, February 27 at 7pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret with support from Teed & Brown, and Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series.

The tour stars magicians from The CW Network's hit primetime television series and features Dan Sperry, Farrell Dillon, Titou and Michael Turco. These cutting-edge illusionists display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect and include large-scale illusions, sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, comedy and dangerous escapes. Audience members will be left speechless by their astounding skills. The performance will also include audience participation. The magicians will be available for Meet & Greets, photographs and autographs with audience members in the lobby after the show.

Check out the Nissan on display the night of the show, courtesy of Bruce Bennett Nissan! For Tickets ($55) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





