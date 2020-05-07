The Ridgefield Playhouse Brings A Free Arts In Education Virtual Science Show To Families

This school year, The Ridgefield Playhouse's Arts in Education program was set to bring almost 16,000 students and teachers to 33 performances of 11 curriculum-related, live shows. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, 18 of our 33 performances were canceled - including our annual science show, Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science.

With some quick thinking by Executive Director, Allison Stockel and Arts in Education Coordinator Jodi Simon Stewart they decided the show must go on...virtually! We invite teachers, students and families to join us for a fun "virtual field trip" with Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science - a FREE livestream event on Friday, May 15 at 3pm via our Facebook page and on our website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org! This performance is being done exclusively for The Ridgefield Playhouse and is presented by the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, Inc.

"Doktor Kaboom has educated and entertained student audiences at The Ridgefield Playhouse for many years, and we are looking forward to bringing him to a wider audience with the support of the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation. We are excited that we can offer this livestream FREE to families to enjoy together in the safety of their homes," says Jodi Simon Stewart, Arts in Education Coordinator. The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation has been a longtime supporter of The Ridgefield Playhouse and focuses on programs in Connecticut that align with its goals of improving access to health care and enhancing math and science education for individuals and families in need.

Doktor Kaboom will present a 45-minute version of his "Wheel of Science" live show, which features him spinning his science wheel and conducting whatever science experiment the wheel lands on! Will he turn a water bottle into a rocket or catapult bananas? Electrocute a pickle or create artificial gravity? Who knows? No two shows are ever the same. So, tune in, watch him spin that wheel and have fun with science!

Doktor Kaboom, the alter ego of David Epley, is an over the top German physicist with a passion for science that knows no bounds. Sporting chrome goggles, orange lab coat, motorcycle boots, and wicked cool hair, Doktor Kaboom travels the world, thrilling adults and children alike with an explosive comedic style that is guaranteed to please every crowd. His improvisational skill promises no two shows will ever be the same, and his character driven comedy will entertain audiences of every age. Nothing says science like KABOOM! Doktor Kaboom strives to empower, excite, educate, and entertain the people of Earth. Through interactive character-driven science comedy, we improve society's understanding and retention of basic scientific principles, build upon those basics, demonstrate that all science is for everyone, and remove the cultural stigma that scientific awareness is something to fear. Science is for everyone, not just the guy in the lab coat, or the girl who wins the science fair every year. Science is not hard, but it does take effort. That's not hard, that's just work, and that's just life. Every child is intelligent, creative, valuable, and should know that about themselves. Don't miss this FREE and fun educational experience to share with your family!





