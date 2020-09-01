The Palace Theatre Presents HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE

The Palace will bring the show to you live from Florence, Italy, on Sunday, September 13.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody in Blue, made a "Lady out of Jazz." The virtual performance incorporates the composer's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody In Blue.

As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over 3,000 performances - from California to Broadway and London's West End, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theatres, Teatro della Pergola. The Palace will bring the show to you LIVE from Florence, Italy, on Sunday, September 13.

Tickets are $55 per household and may be purchase by visiting: https://bit.ly/2YXkYoF. *Purchase includes the live stream and access to an additional week of "on demand" viewing access.

