The Palace Theater Reveals the 2023 – 2024 2nd Act Series and “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series

The Palace Theater presents the 2023 – 2024 2nd Act Series and “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series. The two series gather distinguished writers and storytellers from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives for thought-provoking conversations and engaging performances. Among other inspirational presenters, these series feature a Connecticut news anchor, a Tony Award-winning Broadway director, an imaginative storyteller, a New York Times best-selling author, and two remarkable Connecticut farmers. Tickets for 2ND ACT and “I Wrote That!” will be available starting at 10:00 am on Friday, June 23rd online at Click Here, by phone at 203-346-2000, or at the Palace Theater Box Office. These series are made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury, Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union, The Village at East Farms, WATR 1320 AM, and the CT Mirror.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series that features individuals with lived experiences who share the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, and sometimes comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Debuting last season, the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series presents writers in an informal setting, giving audiences a glimpse of the book through the author’s lens.  Attendees have the opportunity to engage with the writers and ask questions.

“Both of these series highlight the diversity of the Palace Theater’s programming and audience experiences,” says Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Events for the Theater. “The Palace Theater not
only brings the best of Broadway to Waterbury, but it also offers these smaller, curated opportunities to enjoy Connecticut’s most beautiful venue.”

Detailed information including bios and descriptions are available at Click Here.

2023 – 2024 2ND ACT SERIES

Tuesday, September 12
Felix Manuel: A Conversation with Felix Manuel

Tuesday, October 24
Kerri-Lee Mayland: Being Anchored While Designing a Dream

Tuesday, November 21
Effie Mwando: It’s My Time Now

Tuesday, February 6
Eleni Fuiaxis: Crisis vs Opportunity: Which Will You Choose?

Tuesday, March 26
Rich Beebe: Loss, Grief, and Words

Tuesday, April 16
Donna Bonasera: Still Dancin’

2023 – 2024 “I WROTE THAT! AUTHOR TALK SERIES

Tuesday, September 26
Shawn Joseph & Richard Myers
Grow to Eat: A Vegetable Growing Guide/Cookbook Kit

Tuesday, October 3
Tom Santopietro
Why To Kill A Mockingbird Matters

Saturday, October 28
Jack O’Brien
Jack in the Box

Tuesday, November 7
Emily Dinova
Veil of Seduction

Tuesday, December 5
Susan Katz
Poetry Collections: The Limits of Light (2021), Dreaming Missouri (2022), On the Edge (2023)

Saturday, March 9
Margaret Anne Mary Moore
Bold, Brave, and Breathless: Reveling in Childhood’s Splendiferous Glories While Facing Disability and Loss

Tuesday, April 23
Nan Rossiter
Summer Dance

More information is available at Click Here.




