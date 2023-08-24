The Milford Arts Council's Eastbound Theatre Presents THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940

Discount season packages are available through the end of the first production on September 30.

Aug. 24, 2023

The Milford Arts Council's Eastbound Theatre has announced their full season for 2023/2024. Discount season packages are available through the end of the first production on September 30th. 

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940

 

Run Dates: September 15-30
Written by John Bishop and directed by Kevin Pelkey

Murders, mystery and mayhem ensue inside the mansion of the financial backer of a musical flop. Hidden doorways, bumbling inspectors and a maid who is apparently four different people are just some of the fun to be.

“If you like mysteries, you are probably fond of sifting through red herrings (“clues” that are planted just to mislead).  If so, The Musical Comedy Murders Of 1940 is the show for you. The red herrings begin even with the title.  (Did you think you were going to see a musical? Red Herring!). Although there are a few musical numbers, this show is not a musical at all. Instead, the concept of trying out a new musical is a red herring for the actor-characters, who believe they are auditioning for the production. And that's just the beginning!

This play is rumored to have been based on several classic, old mystery movies including “The Cat and the Canary,” one of Bob Hope's first films.” - Kevin Pelkey

“The Milford Arts Council is a non-profit 501c3 visual and performing arts organization located in Milford, CT with a mission to provide audiences, students, and artists with opportunities and experiences in the arts that enlighten, enrich, and entertain. The vision of the MAC is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford CT a thriving destination community of culture for all.”




Recommended For You