The Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions Present HAPPY HAUNTS HOLLOW

HAPPY HAUNTS HOLLOW will take place October 22 through 25 from 6pm to 9pm.

The Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions are joining forces to present Happy Haunts Hollow, a brand new drive-through Halloween experience. This exciting and unique family-friendly experience invites participants to drive through Eisenhower Park (780 North Street in Milford CT) to take in a delightful series of happy Halloween scenes that includes lights, theatrics, dance, and an original musical score by Pantochino's Justin Rugg.

Slated for October 22 through 25 from 6pm to 9pm, Happy Haunts Hollow will feature live actors who portray fun, non-threatening characters. Meet a gaggle of friendly witches, dancing scarecrows, a mummy band, and much more. "We're thrilled to bring this unique and safe family event to life here in Milford. Our ridiculously entertaining brand and favorite company members will all appear in this unique drive-through experience," states Bert Bernardi, co-Producer of Pantochino.

Happy Haunts Hollow is sponsored by the City of Milford, Milford Prevention Council, and PEZ Candy USA. Julie Nash, the Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Milford is thrilled that the MAC and Pantochino found a way to keep Halloween alive under the extraordinary circumstances. "This is going to be a real treat for kids and adults alike to experience a first class production," states Nash.

Wendy Gibbons, Milford Prevention Council Program Director is also excited to partner with Pantochino and the MAC for a safe, fun and entertaining event. She explains, "This event sends such a positive message to the community that (with creativity) we can still find ways to celebrate and have fun in the current environment."

This event is just one of many ways that the MAC and Pantochino have turned a challenging situation into a creative opportunity. "What some people view as an unfortunate situation, we see as a chance to generate fresh, original, and unique ideas. Being able to bring a little Halloween magic to families, when many are missing out on normal traditions, is so important to both Pantochino and the MAC," says Paige Miglio, Executive Director of Milford Arts Council, the MAC.

The MAC and Pantochino hope that this event attracts cars full of people from all over the greater Connecticut and New York region. Information may be found at milfordarts.org or pantochino.com

Tickets are $20 per car and may be purchased at http://www.pantochino.com/happy-haunts-hollow

