The Milford Arts Council Announces Artist Call for LIFTING RESTRICTIONS

The Milford Arts Council has announced that 'Lifting Restrictions' will be our first in-person exhibition since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Artists will be free to enter this open-themed exhibit with any type of recent two dimensional work.

This is a juried exhibit. Work may be representational or abstract. Entries are being accepted on EntryThingy through Friday, September 10th at midnight.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "We are so happy to be able to have an indoor gallery exhibit once again. There are so many talented people within Milford and the surrounding communities and I know while we were all in lockdown many artists used that time to create some really meaningful and inspired pieces. We cannot wait to showcase them to the community. You can find more information at https://milfordarts.org/lifting-restrictions-artist-call-2021"