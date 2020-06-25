The Met Opera's AKHNATEN Returns To The Big Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse For A Summer Encore

Although the Metropolitan Opera is closed through the end of the year, you can still experience some of the its greatest performances on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

One of the biggest hits of this past season, that played to only sold out performances, was Phelim McDermott's Met-premiere production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten. Created in collaboration with Improbable Performance Art Theater, Akhnaten combined stunning visuals, spellbinding movement, and a troupe of expert jugglers. If you were unable to see it last season, or if you want to see it again, now is your chance to watch countertenor Anthony Roth Constanzo take on the title role in a summer encore screening on Sunday, July 5 at 4pm.

Phelim McDermott, whose productions include the hugely successful Satyagraha by Philip Glass, returns to the Metropolitan Opera with a new staging of Glass's Akhnaten, conducted by Karen Kamensek in her Met debut. Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the Egyptian pharaoh who attempted to inspire his people to adopt a new religion, abandoning the worship of the old gods for that of a single deity. In her Met debut, J'Nai Bridges sings the role of Nefertiti, Akhnaten's bride. The cast also features soprano Dísella Lárusdóttir as Queen Tye, tenor Aaron Blake as the High Priest of Amon, baritone Will Liverman as Horemhab, bass Richard Bernstein as Aye, and bass Zachary James as Amenhotep III. Karen Kamensek conducts. The transmission will be hosted by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. This event is part of the Classical Series and is underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

One of the staging's distinctive visual features of this production is provided by the Gandini Juggling Company, whose movements are perfectly choreographed with the orchestral score. This production of Akhnaten was originally created by LA Opera, Improbable, and English National Opera, where it premiered, winning the 2017 Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Metropolitan Opera in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore HD screenings of The Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

