The Met: Live in HD Brings X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X to the Warner

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcom X, Saturday, November 18 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. A complementary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director at The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner's Atrium (11-11:45 am).

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180

Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera, which premiered in 1986, arrives at the Met at long last. Robert O’Hara, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2020 for his direction of Slave Play, oversees a new staging that imagines Malcolm as an everyman whose story transcends time and space. A cast of breakout artists take part in the operatic retelling of Malcom X’s life. Baritone Will Liverman, who triumphed in the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, sings Malcolm. Soprano Leah Hawkins plays his mother, Louise; mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is his sister Ella; bass-baritone Michael Sumuel is his brother Reginald; and tenor Victor Ryan Robertson is the Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad. Kazem Abdullah conducts the newly revised score, which provides a layered, jazz-inflected setting for the esteemed writer Thulani Davis’s libretto.

Kazem Abdullah (Conductor), Leah Hawkins (Louise/Betty), Raehann Bryce-Davis (Ella), Victor Ryan Robertson (Elijah/Street), Will Liverman (Malcolm), Michael Sumuel (Reginald)

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season includes Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking on October 28, Anthony Davis's X: The Live and Times of Malcom X on November 18, Daniel Catan's Florencia En El Amazonas on December 9, Verdi's Nabucco on January 6, Bizet's Carmen on January 27, Verdi's La Forza Del Destino on March 9, Gounod's Romeo Et Juliette on March 23, Puccini's La Rondine on April 20, and Puccini's Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.