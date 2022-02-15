The MAC Brings Back Blac Rabbit!

The Milford Arts Council has announced the return of Blac Rabbit at The MAC. Blac Rabbit's two previous shows were SRO however due to COVID protocols there are very limited reservations available.

In 2013 twin brothers Amiri and Rahiem Taylor met Patrick "Sticks" Jones at an open mic at a Sam Ash Music store in Brooklyn, New York City. All recent high-school graduates, the trio formed Blac Rabbit. The Taylors are known for covering the Beatles on the New York City Subway. Bassist and occasional guitarist Josh Lugo joined later. The band is based in Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York City. It is represented by Jules Urbanski of the APA as of October 2018.

A recording of the Taylors playing the Beatles' "Eight Days a Week" received 3 million views on Twitter and 14 million on Facebook in February 2018. The viral online recognition increased the number of the band's Twitter followers from around 500 to 16,700 in two days. The band had to update its website due to traffic spurred by the 48-second video.

With more exposure, the band began playing festivals in Berlin and Guatemala as well as New York City's Bowery Ballroom and the Knitting Factory.They also covered the Beatles' "Michelle" for a Gucci advertisement featuring Harry Styles.

The Taylors describe their original music as psychedelic rock, influenced by the Beatles, Radiohead, 1980s music, and contemporaries MGMT, Tame Impala, and Toro y Moi. Rahiem has said: "We just want to make wholesome, melodic, digestible but also very intelligent, deep, thought-provoking music."

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "The two previous shows Blac Rabbit did at The MAC had lines down the street and we were able to do SRO tickets after initial seating sold out. However, with taking everyone's safety into consideration we are keeping our numbers low and there are less than half of those tickets available. Blac Rabbit's album, Interstella, drops on March 8th and they're playing an album release in NYC on the 12th, but they're coming up here first on the 10th to The MAC so it's super exciting that we get them first!"

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council Blac Rabbit will perform MAC LiVE at The MAC on March 10th at 8pm. Tickets are on pre-sale for MAC members now and will go on sale to the general public on February 19th. For more information please visit milfordarts.org.