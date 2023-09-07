The Little Theatre of Manchester To Host Theatre Audition Workshop

This workshop will be part simulation and part discussion on what to do and how to prepare yourself for an audition.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 2 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse

The Little Theatre of Manchester To Host Theatre Audition Workshop

The Little Theatre of Manchester To Host Theatre Audition Workshop

Have you ever wanted to go through a practice audition before the big day? Or have you ever wanted inside tips for what a director may be looking for in an audition?

This workshop will give you more practice and confidence with cold readings, improv, and what a director may be expecting of you. This workshop will be part simulation and part discussion on what to do and how to prepare yourself for an audition.

No need to prepare anything, just dress comfortably and be prepared to participate.

This event is FREE to attend but registration is required. To enroll, click here! Questions? Let us know: Auditions@cheneyhall.org



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Ralph B. Peña to Direct THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre Photo
Ralph B. Peña to Direct THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre

Get all the details on Ralph B. Peña's upcoming production of THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre, including show dates and ticket information. Don't miss this exciting theatrical experience!

2
Cast Set For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Photo
Cast Set For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the inaugural production of the 60th anniversary season, Kate Hamill’s playful adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Learn more about who is starring in the play here!

3
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Week Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Week

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company opens their 37th MainStage Season with the Tony Award winning musical, Jersey Boys. Learn more about the musical and how to purchase tickets here!

4
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Free Puppet-Building Workshops for the Photo
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Free Puppet-Building Workshops for the Celebrate Mansfield Festival

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will once again offer fall community puppet-building workshops to design and build life-size and over-life-size puppets for a new Reading the Book of Mansfield pageant to be performed at the Celebrate Mansfield Festival in Downtown Storrs. Learn more about the workshops here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Piaf! The Show
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Jones
The Terris Theatre (10/13-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Randy Rainbow for President
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirls
The Goodspeed (11/10-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You