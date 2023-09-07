The Little Theatre of Manchester To Host Theatre Audition Workshop

This workshop will be part simulation and part discussion on what to do and how to prepare yourself for an audition.
Have you ever wanted to go through a practice audition before the big day? Or have you ever wanted inside tips for what a director may be looking for in an audition?
This workshop will give you more practice and confidence with cold readings, improv, and what a director may be expecting of you. This workshop will be part simulation and part discussion on what to do and how to prepare yourself for an audition.
No need to prepare anything, just dress comfortably and be prepared to participate.
This event is FREE to attend but registration is required. To enroll, click here! Questions? Let us know: Auditions@cheneyhall.org
