The Legacy Theatre To Host Connecticut Premiere Of EVA'S PROMISE

The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT will present the Connecticut premiere of Eva's Promise on Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 pm. This special event will include a post-film talk-back with the film's co-producer, Susan Kerner.

On a train to Auschwitz, 15-year-old Eva made a promise to her older brother Heinz. If he did not survive the camps, Eva promised to retrieve the paintings and poetry Heinz hid under the floorboards of his attic hiding place. Heinz Geiringer's story sits in the shadow of the better-known The Diary of a Young Girl. After the war, Eva became the posthumous stepsister of Anne Frank when her mother married Anne's father. While the world knows Anne's story, this film introduces Heinz, his artistry, and his sister's efforts to find and share his remarkable legacy.

Jeff Provost, Managing Director of The Legacy Theatre, commented: "We are honored to have been selected as the venue for the Connecticut Premiere of Eva's Promise. This unique and special story, along with the filmmaker's talk-back, will be a highlight of the start of our fourth season serving the Shoreline communities and all of Connecticut."

The film has already screened at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and the Zekelman Holocaust Center, to high praise. Tickets, $20, are available at LegacyTheatreCT.org or via the Legacy Theatre Box Office at (203) 315-1901.