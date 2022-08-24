Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY

A bill consisting of solos, duets, and group performances to live music; dancers will surround the gorgeous outdoor venue overlooking the Connecticut River.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents "Yesterday", a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.

A bill consisting of solos, duets, and group performances to live music; dancers will surround the gorgeous outdoor venue overlooking the Connecticut River, conveying themes of human connection. The choreographic and movement artists that will be presenting are Jillian Cusano, Jane Krantz, Rosanna Karabetsos, Roxanne Lebenzon, Taylor Zappone, Lauren Horn, Raechel Manga, and live music by Ian Meadows, Dustin Meadows, Tim Leffingwell, and Stephen Cusano. Castor and Poly Boutique (Wethersfield, CT) will provide costuming for the performers and a pop-up shop at the event. This performance is supported by The Roberts Foundation.

The Hartford Dance Collective aims to empower women to have a voice and an equal opportunity in dance by providing choreographic and leadership opportunities. By sharing professional contemporary dance with new audiences and providing performances in diverse locations, we work to bridge the gap between the arts and our community. We have shared dance at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, ShapeShifter Lab, Real Art Ways, TheaterWorks Hartford, Yardgoats Stadium, multiple breweries around Connecticut, to name a few; and we aim to continue to share the art form with all walks of life. Our studio space in Hartford, CT provides creatives with a home to hone in on their movement vocabulary and we hold the belief that anyone can dance and everyone should. Movement allows us to escape, which drives our commitment to curating experiences that allow for discovery and connection. To learn more about The Hartford Dance Collective, you can visit www.thedancecollective.org. You can also follow The Hartford Dance Collective on Facebook (facebook.com/thehartforddancecollective), Instagram (@the.dance.collective), or YouTube.





