The Gershwins' PORGY AND BESS Will Be Broadcast as Part of the Warner's The Met: Live in HD Series

One of America's favorite operas returns to the Met for the first time in nearly 30 years! The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue Saturday, February 1 with The Gershwins' PORGY AND BESS at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Nunzio DeFilippis will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

With music by George Gershwin and a libretto by DuBose and Dorothy Heyward and Ira Gershwin, Porgy and Bess explores the relationships among members of a close-knit community in 1920s South Carolina. The score is infused with timeless melodies that have become standards of the Great American Songbook, including "Summertime," "It Ain't Necessarily So," "Bess, You Is My Woman Now," "I Got Plenty o' Nuttin," and "My Man's Gone Now."

David Robertson conducts a dynamic cast, featuring the sympathetic duo of Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles and an all-star ensemble that includes Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker and Donovan Singletary.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.

The Met: Live in HD Season is locally sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





