The Fate of Connecticut Theatre Remains Uncertain in the Midst of the Pandemic

Though Connecticut theatres have been allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, staging productions midst of the health crisis leaves the future of live performances uncertain.

"We are built to create the theater - we don't just present it," explains Kit Ingui, managing director at Long Wharf in New Haven. He continued:

"What we do takes months to plan, weeks to rehearse, weeks to build; we've put in anywhere from $125,000 to a million dollars into one production before somebody steps foot into the theater with a paid ticket,"

"We have to stay emergent, we have to stay flexible, and that's what we're trying to do to keep our community, subscribers, and supporters engaged in our work," said Jacob G. Padrón, artistic director of Long Wharf. "As we think about the future of the American theater, we have to bring more chairs to the table and create pathways for audiences who haven't always felt like the theater is a place for them."

