The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center to Host Young Playwrights Festival This Month

The festival provides local middle and high school students with professional-level support to develop their original one-act plays.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 1 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 2 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend Photo 3 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend
GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production Photo 4 Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE

GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will hold its 18th annual Young Playwrights Festival from May 12 to May 14, 2023, on its Waterford campus.

The festival provides local middle and high school students with professional-level support to develop their original one-act plays. This year's five Featured Playwrights will spend a weekend at the O'Neill with a dedicated creative team-director, dramaturg, and actors -helping them bring their plays to life.. The development process draws on principles and techniques used during the O'Neill's renowned National Playwrights Conference and allows them time to revise and experiment with their work.

The weekend will culminate with a staged reading of their plays on Sunday, May 14 at 5pm in the Dina Merrill Theater. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis, and attendees are asked to pay what they can to help support the festival.

"I really look forward to exploring this year's selection of scripts-from a horror comedy with an unreliable narrator to a family drama filled with mysterious crows, a high school freshman's lust for power, a Black teen coming into her own super power, and a take on a future earth where it is hot enough to fry eggs on sidewalks-our crop of 2023 plays are sensitive, inventive, and have something to say about this world," said Sophia Chapadjiev, the Young Playwrights Festival Artistic Director and Director of Education.

The five Featured Playwrights at the 2023 Festival will be:

  • Musharraf Atik - A Classroom Heist; Waterford High School (Waterford, CT)

  • Elena Eiss - Sidewalk Eggs; Pittsburgh CAPA (Pittsburgh, PA)

  • Nazariah Isaac - All the Space Between; New London Visual and Performing Arts Magnet High School (New London, CT)

  • Aerin Rollins - Crows; Clark Lane Middle School (Waterford, CT)

  • Hannah Weisz - You Are Cordially Invited to Elika Strauss' Birthday Celebration; Golda Och Academy (West Orange, NJ)

Additionally, throughout the weekend, 16 selected Guest Playwrights will also have the opportunity to observe the development process as well as the chance to hear their plays read aloud.

The 16 Guest Playwrights at the 2023 festival will be:

  • Mia Brady - Fly Free; Old Saybrook Middle School (Old Saybrook, CT)

  • Henry Choi - On the Account of a Western Star; Bergen County Academies (River Vale, NJ)

  • Penelope deRosset - The Man Who Would Definitely Not Be King; Burlington High School (Burlington, VT)

  • Jaedon Emerich - Playwright Woes; Clark Lane Middle School (Waterford, CT)

  • Annalise Girard - Ellie's Good Fortune and Lucky Dog; Clark Lane Middle School (Quaker Hill, CT)

  • Stephanie Groves - Gyopo; Lake Braddock Secondary School (Burke, VA)

  • Frankie Kane - Stalker Girl: A Comedic Murder Mystery; Saint Ann's School (New York, NY)

  • Maliyah Kievits-Centeno - It's All a Disaster; Groton Middle School (Groton, CT)

  • Gabrielle Mckayle -- Killer Queen; Rockville High School (Vernon, CT)

  • Miro Meek - The Story of Achilles and Patroclus; Classical High School (Providence, RI)

  • Lesley Moran - The Reaper; Robert E. Fitch High School (Groton, CT)

  • Tovah Oslovich - Haunting Insecurities; Rockville High School (Vernon, CT)

  • Shia Pascal - Abandoned; ISAAC (Ledyard, CT)

  • Alberto "Ace" Perez - The Best Tom Greeley Stories; Hackley School (Bronxville, NY)

  • Etta Singer - (whispers) lesbians; Horace Mann School (New York, NY)

  • Jake Wang - Figure of Mind; Clark Lane Middle School (Waterford, CT)




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gattos Night Of Comedy Tour at The Bushnell Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour at The Bushnell

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour.

Connecticut Virtuosi Welcomes Award-winning Alturas Duo For We The People V Concert Progra Photo
Connecticut Virtuosi Welcomes Award-winning Alturas Duo For 'We The People V' Concert Programs

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, welcomes the accomplished Alturas Duo to the fifth installment of the orchestra's ongoing We the People series of concerts celebrating the American Immigrant experience.

Mozarts Die Zauberflöte From the Met Opera Screens Live in HD at the Ridgefield Playh Photo
Mozart's Die Zauberflöte From the Met Opera Screens Live in HD at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The final Live in HD broadcast of the Met Opera’s 2022-2023 season is approaching! Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) comes to the big screen of the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. 

Chaz Palminteris A BRONX TALE Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
Chaz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Back by popular demand, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with “A Bronx Tale” in his only Connecticut performance!


More Hot Stories For You

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETSJames Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS
Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In MilfordPantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford
Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next MonthPalace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GYNOKID by CLAIRE AYOUB
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cash on Delivery
TheatreWorks New Milford (5/12-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWINGTIME BIG BAND
Music Mountain (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown
Brookfield Theatre (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON
Castle Craig Players (5/05-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU