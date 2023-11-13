The Contemporary Theater Company Presents MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE

The Contemporary Theater Company is all set to jingle some bells and deck the halls with a quirky twist on a beloved classic!

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Contemporary Theater Company is all set to jingle some bells and deck the halls with a quirky twist on a beloved classic! Brace yourselves for an uproarious rollercoaster ride through the holiday season with their latest production, Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge, a long-time audience favorite, running December 1 - 23.

“Mrs. Bob Cratchit is one of our favorite shows because it mixes a genuine love of the holidays with poking fun at all of the ways they can feel overwhelming,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “The show gives us permission to be imperfect and to be happy at the same time. Best of all, it's really, really funny.”

Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge by Christopher Durang takes everything you know and love about Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and the pressure of the holidays and turns it on its head. All your favorite characters are still around – Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Cratchit family – but with cheeky twists. The Ghost can't get her magic to work, Mrs. Bob Cratchit is a bitter, over-worked mother, and Scrooge - well he's as grumpy as ever.

“Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge is completely irreverent, very silly and somewhat absurd,” says Paula Glen, the production's director. “To watch the traditional Dickensian story flipped on its ear as the focus shifts to overworked, fed up Victorian mother of 20...21…no, 47 children while the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future's magical mishaps land everyone in the wrong place at the wrong time makes me giggle at every single rehearsal!”

The Contemporary Theater Company performed Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge in 2011, 2014, and 2017 to sold-out crowds. The show is a comedy with original songs that provides fun opportunities for audiences to laugh and relax this holiday season.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so it is suggested that patrons get them ahead of time on the theater's website or by calling the Box Office. The Downtown Wakefield area has seen a revitalization in recent years with great restaurants and shops to complete the night out.

The cast includes Chelsea Ordner as Mrs. Cratchit, Ryan Sekac as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Christine Green as the Ghost, Neil Motta as Bob Cratchit, Susie Chakmakian as Little Nell, and Bridget Clark, Sebastian Shoup, and Brendan Kelley in various roles.

In addition to the adult cast, the show features many local children in various roles. There are two children's casts that perform on different nights. The Green Cast features Scarlett DeCesare, Hazel Geremia, Callie Light, Cecelia Reynolds, Nava Shear, and Roman White and performs December 1, 3, 8, 9, 16, 17, and 23. The Red Cast features Ezri Acton, Genevieve Armitage, Ronan Hanlon, Arya Nealy, Beatrice Ruedakurto, and Tusz Ruedakurto and performs December 2, 7, 10, 14, 15, and 22.

“The cast is talented, the children adorable, and everybody is game for all the antics!” says Glen.

Join the laughter, celebrate the mayhem, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays with Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge. This is one celebration you won't want to miss!

Tickets and more information are available online at Click Here or by calling 401-218-0282.




Recommended For You