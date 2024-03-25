The Bushnell Announces ﻿﻿SOME LIKE IT HOT, THE WIZ, And More For 2024-2025 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During a special sneak peek event earlier tonight, The Bushnell announced the seven musicals that will comprise its 2024-2025 Broadway Series season. Hosted by Tony-nominee Kevin Cahoon the evening's program offered up a taste of the Bushnell's upcoming must-see series.

Beginning this fall, The Bushnell will bring these exciting Broadway hits to Hartford as part of the series: the uplifting true story A Beautiful Noise; Disney's best-loved musical The Lion King; the electrifying, hit-filled MJ the Musical; the high-flying hit Peter Pan; the groundbreaking The Wiz; the spectacular Some Like It Hot; and the award-winning, feel-good adventure Back to the Future: The Musical.

In addition to the seven shows in the Broadway subscription, patrons will also have the opportunity to revisit a few of their favorites with the Encore productions of the Tony Award-winning Les Misérables and the smash hit SIX off-subscription.

Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer; patrons who are interested in season tickets may call the box office now to have their name placed on a waiting list. Single tickets will go on sale this summer.

All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. More information can be found at Bushnell.org or by calling The Bushnell Box Office at (860) 987-5900.

The 2024-2025 Broadway Series

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

10/1/2024 - 10/6/2024

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Presented in association with and endorsed by Neil Diamond.

Disney's THE LION KING

11/13/2024 - 12/1/2024

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too,

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

MJ the Musical

12/10/2024 - 12/15/2024

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Hartford in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End...and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Hartford as it makes its premiere at the Bushnell.

PETER PAN

2/4/2025 - 2/9/2025

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up,” and “Neverland. “PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning –your entire family will be Hooked!

THE WIZ

3/11/2025 - 3/16/2025

Everybody look around!

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

SOME LIKE IT HOT

4/29/2025 - 5/4/2025

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

6/4/2025 - 6/8/2025

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Hartford in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

Encore!

Les Misérables

10/29/2024 - 11/3/2024

Still the world's most popular musical.

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19thcentury France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption –a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

SIX

12/31/2024 - 1/5/2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Score.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure."