The Bushnell Announces 2024 Ovations Gala: LA VIE BOHÈME

The Bushnell welcomes guests to experience le mystère, la charme et la musique of La Vie Bohème!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut A Photo 3 Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

The Bushnell Announces 2024 Ovations Gala: LA VIE BOHÈME

The Bushnell has announced that its annual gala celebration, Ovations 2024: La Vie Bohème, will occur on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 6 PM to midnight at the historic performing arts center located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

﻿

The Bushnell honors Margaret W. Lawson whose vision, creativity, and leadership founded and sustained Ovations, this annual fundraising event in support of our Arts-in-Education and Community Outreach Programs.

 

Ovations 2024: La Vie Bohème promises all the excitement and glamour guests have come to expect from this annual gala. Experience le mystère, la charme et la musique of La Vie Bohème! Guests are encouraged to embrace the Bohemian Fever Dream that was Paris at the turn of the century by wearing feathers, jewels, top hats, and waistcoats. This "soirée incroyable" will include a silent auction, a live auction hosted by Brad Drazen (formerly an anchor for NBC Connecticut, now with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving), and an afterparty with a DJ and dancing. Craft cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and délicieux desserts will be catered by Max Catering and Events. Co-chairs for this très magnifique event are Allison Yaffee and Amber Schilberg.

 

Ovations 2024 tickets begin at $325. Attendees may choose to contribute a greater donation if they wish. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit bushnell.org/ovations.

 

For those who cannot attend Ovations 2024 in person, but still want a chance to participate in the reverie, the online auction will be accessible to all. Live bidding is available during the night of Ovations 2024 through the event microsite, accessible through bushnell.org/ovations.

 

The Bushnell's Ovations gala provides much-needed support for the non-profit's arts-in-education and community impact programming, including PARTNERS (Partners in Arts and Education Revitalizing Schools), which enables students in classrooms throughout Connecticut to realize their dreams of a brighter future. PARTNERS is based on findings that the arts have a positive, transformative effect on families, teachers, curriculum, communities, and, most importantly, the students. At this time, The Bushnell's work within the education space has been more important than ever. Proceeds from this evening will play a significant role in ensuring that these programs sustain and grow.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
VIDEO: The Cast of SIMONAS SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage Photo
VIDEO: The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage

Watch a chat with the cast of the world premiere production of Simona's Search: Christopher Bannow, Alejandra Escalante, and Al Rodrigo. Check out the video!

2
ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions Photo
ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions

ACT of CT has announced their partnership with Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award. The Posthumous Prodigy Productions gift is given in homage to the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut.

3
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February Photo
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February

THE MUSIC MAN - Concert Version comes to Norwalk with a stellar cast and the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra.

4
Westport Country Playhouses Board of Trustees Elects Six Members Photo
Westport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six Members

Six new members were recently elected to the board of trustees at Westport Country Playhouse, bringing the total to 26. The new Playhouse trustees are Dave Altman of Westport, Ben Frimmer of Weston, Darnell K. Graham of Bridgeport, Rashana J. Graham of Bridgeport, Anne Keefe of Weston, and Jonathan H. Levy of Westport. 

More Hot Stories For You

ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy ProductionsACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in FebruaryTHE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February
Westport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six MembersWestport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six Members
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical SeriesBroadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical Series

Videos

The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage Video
The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
The Producers in Connecticut The Producers
Brookfield Theatre (6/28-7/20)
Shakespeare in Hollywood in Connecticut Shakespeare in Hollywood
Brookfield Theatre (4/05-4/27)
Sondheim Tribute Revue in Connecticut Sondheim Tribute Revue
Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall (2/09-2/09)
Next to Normal in Connecticut Next to Normal
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/23-3/03)
The Spitfire Grill in Connecticut The Spitfire Grill
Brookfield Theatre (9/13-9/28)
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
Winter Acting Classes in Connecticut Winter Acting Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse (1/08-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You