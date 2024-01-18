The Bushnell Announces 2024 Ovations Gala: LA VIE BOHÈME

The Bushnell has announced that its annual gala celebration, Ovations 2024: La Vie Bohème, will occur on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 6 PM to midnight at the historic performing arts center located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

The Bushnell honors Margaret W. Lawson whose vision, creativity, and leadership founded and sustained Ovations, this annual fundraising event in support of our Arts-in-Education and Community Outreach Programs.

Ovations 2024: La Vie Bohème promises all the excitement and glamour guests have come to expect from this annual gala. Experience le mystère, la charme et la musique of La Vie Bohème! Guests are encouraged to embrace the Bohemian Fever Dream that was Paris at the turn of the century by wearing feathers, jewels, top hats, and waistcoats. This "soirée incroyable" will include a silent auction, a live auction hosted by Brad Drazen (formerly an anchor for NBC Connecticut, now with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving), and an afterparty with a DJ and dancing. Craft cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and délicieux desserts will be catered by Max Catering and Events. Co-chairs for this très magnifique event are Allison Yaffee and Amber Schilberg.

Ovations 2024 tickets begin at $325. Attendees may choose to contribute a greater donation if they wish. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit bushnell.org/ovations.

For those who cannot attend Ovations 2024 in person, but still want a chance to participate in the reverie, the online auction will be accessible to all. Live bidding is available during the night of Ovations 2024 through the event microsite, accessible through bushnell.org/ovations.

The Bushnell's Ovations gala provides much-needed support for the non-profit's arts-in-education and community impact programming, including PARTNERS (Partners in Arts and Education Revitalizing Schools), which enables students in classrooms throughout Connecticut to realize their dreams of a brighter future. PARTNERS is based on findings that the arts have a positive, transformative effect on families, teachers, curriculum, communities, and, most importantly, the students. At this time, The Bushnell's work within the education space has been more important than ever. Proceeds from this evening will play a significant role in ensuring that these programs sustain and grow.