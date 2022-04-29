The Bushnell Announces 2022 Ovations Gala at Plainville Airport

The Bushnell announced today its annual fundraising gala, Ovations 2022: Dream a Little Dream, will be taking place from 6 PM to midnight on June 11, 2022 in a reimagined airplane hangar at the Robertson Airport in Plainville, CT.

After taking a hiatus in 2021, when Ovations was successfully presented as a virtual affair, Ovations 2022 sees a return as a live event. Ovations 2022 will include all the features and glamour guests have come to expect from this annual gala, including live and silent auctions and an afterparty with a DJ and dancing. Craft cocktails, hor d'oeuvres, dinner and delectable desserts will be catered by Max Catering and Events. In addition to all of the delights that this event is known for, The Bushnell is excited to introduce an exciting new element this year.

For the first time in its over 25-year history, Ovations will be held off-site from its traditional location at The Bushnell. This year, a 24,000 square foot hangar at the Robertson Airport in Plainville, CT will be transformed to sweep attendees off to a dreamland. Inspired by Gus Kahn's lyrics, the theme of Ovations 2022 will entice attendees to "Dream a Little Dream" and imagine the possible.

"Every year, it's such a treat to see how the incredible staff of The Bushnell pull together this evening based on a theme we've just talked about at meetings," says event co-chair Denise Cosentino, "I can't wait to see how this dream sequence unfolds."

Ovations 2022 celebrates the artist in all of us, as well as The Bushnell's commitment to inspire, develop and showcase the very best in the performing arts. While The Bushnell is known for its world-class professional artists and stage shows, Ovations invites attendees to become artists themselves.

"When we dream, we imagine. When we imagine, we are all artists. At Ovations 2022, we're going to create a universal dream that we can all explore together," says Ovations committee co-chair Paula Silas Guy.

Ovations 2022 tickets begin at $325. Attendees may choose to contribute a greater donation if they wish. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Ovations 2022, visit www.bushnell.org/ovations.

For those who cannot attend Ovations 2022 in person, but still want a chance to participate in the reverie, the Ovations online auction will be accessible to all. Live bidding is available during the night of Ovations 2022 through the Ovations auction website.

Ovations is the annual fundraiser for The Bushnell's community outreach initiatives and nationally-recognized arts-in-education programs including PARTNERS® (Partners in Arts and Education Revitalizing Schools), which enables students in classrooms throughout Connecticut to realize their dreams of a brighter future. PARTNERS is based on findings that the arts have a positive, transformative effect on families, teachers, curriculum, communities and, most importantly, the students. In this time, The Bushnell's work within the education space has been more important than ever. Proceeds from this evening will play a significant role in ensuring that these programs sustain and grow.