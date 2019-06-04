The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents its 2019 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series in July and August

Jun. 4, 2019  

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host its Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series on five Saturdays from July 13 to Aug. 10, 2019, featuring an exciting variety of puppet styles. Each show will be performed twice, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Ballard Institute Theater located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Photo Credit: Robert Rogers and Puppet Showplace Theater



