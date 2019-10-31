The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents HOLIDAY PUNCH! by Modern Times Theater

As part of its 2019 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Holiday Punch! by Modern Times Theater on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Punch and Judy are almost ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. They've got the stuffing, the sweet potatoes, and the cranberry sauce. The only thing they are missing is the turkey. Audiences will split their sides laughing as Mr. Punch tries to catch the main dish, while avoiding crocodiles, his badly-behaved baby and his dog Toby (who looks suspiciously like a skunk). The skillfully-operated hand puppets are chock-full of surprises and tricks, as is the elaborate stage. The show is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Modern Times Theater has been adapting and updating Punch and Judy shows for over a decade. Co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband and wife duo, and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater. Parents themselves, they strive to present quality entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

The last 2019 Fall Puppet Performance Show will be:

Dec. 7: Peter and the Wolf by National Marionette Theatre

Based on the original Russian folktale, National Marionette Theatre's version of Prokofiev's story features the beautiful music from his orchestral score combined with stunning scenery and hand-crafted marionettes. Set in turn-of-the-century Russia, the production tells the story of how Peter-along with his animal friends-captures the wolf. This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You