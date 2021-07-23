The Ballard Institute Will Present ScreenPLAY!: Journey Into Space By The Gottabees Virtually This Month

As part of its 2021 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Journey into Space, an episode of the irresistible, interactive family ScreenPLAY! Zoom adventure series by the Boston-based Gottabees ensemble, on July 31 at 11 a.m. ET, via Zoom. Due to generous support during our 2021 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free, but donations are encouraged. A household reservation is required for this performance.

Calling all families! The intrepid artists of The Gottabees are gathering our community for a brand-new all-ages at-home adventure called ScreenPLAY! This super-interactive experience allows you to channel your household's creativity into an inspiring work of participatory art. Each ScreenPLAY! episode is non-stop interactive FUN, where your whole family becomes part of the story. The Gottabees explore movement, puppetry, theater, and the irresistible power of being ridiculous. It's really fun and exciting...but a little hard to describe until you've given it a try. So, clear some space at home, jump into your Zoom square, and get ready for imagined adventures!

As part of the Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, The Gottabees will perform the Journey into Space episode of ScreenPLAY!. Hang onto your astronaut helmet as you blast off into outer space with Bonnie as your captain. While our rocket ship may be cozy, it does tend to veer off course where meteors and aliens come smashing into view.

The Gottabees are a Boston-based ensemble who have been happily making "super fun theater for the whole family" for the past seven years. The company includes creator and performer Bonnie Duncan and composers Brendan Burns and Tony Leva. They have performed for audiences across the region, throughout the U.S., and beyond. You may recognize them from their shows Squirrel Stole My Underpants, Lollipops for Breakfast, and Go Home Tiny Monster. The Gottabees' mission is to inspire community, connection, and joy by providing an outlet for families to giggle, gasp, sigh, and cheer together. The Gottabees want children (and adults!) to know in their hearts that they, too, can make theater wherever they are and whomever they are. Learn more about their work at thegottabees.com.

The Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series features a mix of in-person and virtual shows this year. Our last performance will be:

Aug. 7: Fox Fables by WonderSpark Puppets Outdoor performance in Betsy Paterson Town Square No reservation required (first come, first seated) Rain date: Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. ET What makes you - YOU? Fox Fables is a combination of several Aesop's Fables, inspired by the works of the 12th century storyteller Rabbi Berechiah ha-Nakdan, and created by WonderSpark Puppets, a New York City-based company led by Chad Williams and UConn Puppet Arts alumna Z Briggs. The story is about a fox who loses his precious tail and with it his identity. He tries to be several other animals instead - with hilarious results - before realizing the moral lesson of this ancient fable. Themes in this tale include self-worth, anti-bullying, test taking, and the five senses.

For virtual performances via Zoom, a household reservation must be made in advance due to limited availability. Reservations can be made by visiting bimp.ticketleap.com. A link to the Zoom event will be emailed to registrants an hour before the performance.

For the outdoor performances taking place in Betsy Paterson Town Square, reservations will not be required. Chairs will not be provided, so groups are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. To comply with Town of Mansfield and UConn safety guidelines, masks are required at all times for all attendees and staff ages two and up. For safety, six feet of space will be required between seated family groups. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and exit of the seating area. Please note that public restrooms are not available.

For more information, or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.