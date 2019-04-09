The Ballard Institute Presents The Opening Of IT'S ALWAYS PANDEMONIUM

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present the grand opening of its new exhibition It's Always Pandemonium: The Puppets of Bart Roccoberton, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with refreshments at noon followed by a free tour of the new exhibition at 12:30 p.m. All events will take place at the Ballard Institute, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.



It's Always Pandemonium celebrates the ongoing puppetry career of Bart. P. Roccoberton, Jr., from his touring days performing with his troupe thePandemonium Puppet Company; to his founding of theEugene O'Neill Theater Center's Institute of Professional Puppetry Arts; and now, to his work building puppets and puppeteers as Director of the UConn Puppet Arts Program. It's Always Pandemonium, curated by UConn Puppet Arts MFA candidate Matt Sorensen, features over 60 puppets, masterfully designed and crafted by Bart Roccoberton, his Pandemonium collaborators, and countless UConn Puppet Arts students under his guidance.



Bart. P. Roccoberton, Jr. is Director of the University of Connecticut's unique Puppet Arts Program-the only one of its kind in the U.S.-which offers BFA, MA, and MFA degrees in puppetry. His professional projects include work in film, television and the stage, including Broadway. He serves the National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center as Director of Production, and is recognized internationally as an advocate for the Puppet Arts in the United States.



In addition to the exhibition opening, and as part of our Spring Puppet Performances Series, Stevens Puppets will perform Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Ballard Institute Theater at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information about this performance and to buy tickets, visit bimp.ticketleap.com.



If you require an accommodation to attend an event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu at least five days in advance.





