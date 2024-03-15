The Ballard Institute Presents TWO DINOSAURS ARE BETTER THAN ONE Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of the 2024 Spring Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will welcome back Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre of Western Massachusetts to perform Two Dinosaurs are Better than One on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. The performance will replace The Gottabees performance, which was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Meet different kinds of dinosaurs from the Jurassic Era and find out what the dinosaurs plan to do about that big carnivore, Allosaurus, who is pushing everyone else around! Catchy, original songs and bright tabletop puppets make this show fun for the whole family. The show runtime is approximately 40 minutes.

Talking Hands Theatre was founded in 2004 by artist Anna Sobel, who has been a professional puppeteer since 1998. In 2003 she was the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to study puppetry in India as a tool for social change and education. She is now based in Western Massachusetts and tours all over New England to perform.

Tickets and More Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bimp.ticketleap.com/dressed. Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations.

Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.