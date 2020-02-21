The Ballard Institute Presents SHE THINKS SHE'S QUEEN ELIZABETH BUT SHE'S DIRTY GERTS TO ME By PuppetKabob

As part of its 2020 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present She Thinks She's Queen Elizabeth But She's Dirty Gerts To Me by PuppetKabob on March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



Have you ever heard the phrase: "She thinks she's Queen Elizabeth, but she's Dirty Gerts to me!"? No? Well now that you have, come and explore the story behind the saying in PuppetKabob's latest pop-up creation Dirty Gerts-a show about growing pains. Made entirely out of repurposed paper products!



PuppetKabob's latest creation Dirty Gerts is a paper pop-up extravaganza! A groovy blend of historical fiction, 60s pop culture and colorful confetti! Come on get happy with middle schooler Carol Lee Bell as she finds the fold to fitting in and discovers the best way is to not actually fit at all! This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for ages 5+.



In their review of the show, the Long Island Children's Theater stated, "Dirty Gerts is a delightful story of growing up in Vermont during the mid-1960s. Using paper pop ups and old style paper dolls, Sarah shows the challenges a young woman confronts about fitting in, creativity and acceptance. Our audiences were compelled to share their own stories with their children and grandchildren."



Sarah Frechette of PuppetKabob splits her time between Vermont, Europe, and Portland, Oregon as a touring puppeteer, arts educator, and stop-motion animation costumer. She trained with master puppeteer Albrecht Roser; graduated from UConn's Puppet Arts Program; made mini costumes for LAIKA's feature film ParaNorman and most recently MonkeyPaw Productions's Wendell & Wild. Sarah's show The Snowflake Man was awarded an UNIMA-USA citation of excellence.



Upcoming Spring Puppet Performance Shows include:



April 18: Mr. Cuddles is Missing created by Faye Dupras, with music by Max Weigert

Have you seen Mr. Cuddles? Join the friends at Cozy Corner as they search hither and thither for Rory's missing lovie and best friend, Mr. Cuddles. In this family friendly show audiences are invited into an interactive magical world full of eclectic neighborhood friends, delightful puppet pals, and live movement-based music. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 3+.



May 2: Kitty's Corner and Other Stories by Dirk Joseph and String Theory Theater

Kitty's Corner and Other Stories is a puppet show featuring several short vignettes which are sure to delight the entire family. Audiences will be treated to a variety of puppetry formats including marionettes, hand and rod puppets, shadow puppetry, and crankies performed by Dirk and Azaria of Baltimore's String Theory Theater. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 3+.



Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





