The Ballard Institute Presents 'Maurice Sendak And The World Of Puppetry' Online Forum
The event is set for November 3.
As part of the 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host "Maurice Sendak and the World of Puppetry" with panelists Jonathan Weinberg, Lynn Caponera, Tyler Fallas, and Nick Kraczyna on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. This forum will take place on Zoom (registration required) and Facebook Live and will be available afterwards on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
Although Maurice Sendak was not a puppeteer, he understood the nature of puppetry's never-ending fascination with objects, images, movement, music, and text, and how the creation of those combinations with a collaborative team of artists can make puppets come alive. This forum, moderated by Ballard Institute Interim Co-Director Matt Sorensen, will feature Jonathan Weinberg, Lynn Caponera, and Tyler Fallas of The Maurice Sendak Foundation, as well as Nick Kraczyna, husband of the exhibition's prominently featured artist, the late Amy Luckenbach, to look at the various ways Sendak designed, collected, and collaborated with puppets and puppet productions. This forum is co-sponsored by The Maurice Sendak Foundation.
For more information about this forum and the speakers, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2022/10/25/sendak-forum or email bimp@uconn.edu.
bimp.uconn.edu/2022/10/25/sendak-forum
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
The Warner Theatre will welcome Summer Orlando and Barbra (Babs) Joan Streetsand for a festive Holiday drag show on Saturday, December 3 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand are known as New England's #1 live singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand impersonators.
Cast Announced For August Wilson's FENCES at Playhouse On Park
October 25, 2022
August Wilson's FENCES will run at Playhouse on Park November 2 - 20, 2022. This production will be directed by Kenney M. Green. FENCES is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.
In-School Performances Are Now Booking For Playhouse On Park's Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL
October 25, 2022
Playhouse on Park will present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL. They are taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program.
Dr. Charles Mcnair Will Be Featured in I WROTE THAT! at Palace Theater Waterbury
October 25, 2022
Watertown resident Dr. Charles McNair, the author of Soldiers of a Foreign War, will present a program on November 11, a 2pm as part of the Palace Theater's new I Wrote That! author talk series. A former primary care physician for 35 years, McNair began writing after serving in Vietnam and has now self-published two war novels, Soldiers of a Foreign War & In a Dark Wood, with a third currently in the works.
Frank Mastrone, Jeff Gurner & More to Star in LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut
October 24, 2022
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage will continue their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious Tony Award winning play, Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig. Lend Me A Tenor will run three weekends from November 4th – 20th, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturday at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.