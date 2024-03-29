The Ballard Institute Presents HAO BANG HA, DRAGON! By Chinese Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 2024 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will bring back the popular Chinese Theatre Works company of New York City to perform Hao Bang Ah, Dragon! on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Hao Bang Ah, Dragon! is the most recent in the series of Chinese Theatre Works's hand-puppet productions celebrating the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. Each year, the reigning Zodiac animal spirit presides over a mix of traditional Chinese Budaixi (glove puppets) and western-style puppetry.

This year's show features a dozen different dragons, serving up a spicy mix of song, skits, silliness and sage sayings. Special guests include the great Monkey King, who will crash the Dragon King's party with his usual good cheer and mayhem. Recommended for ages 4+. The show runtime is approximately 40 minutes, with a puppet demo and talkback.

Chinese Theatre Works is dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional Chinese performing arts and creating new works bridging Eastern and Western theatrical aesthetics and forms. It was founded in 2001 by Co-Artistic Directors Kuang-Yu Fong and Stephen Kaplin to present programming drawn from their combined repertoire of traditional Chinese opera, music, dance, and puppetry, and by creating and touring new original productions as well. Their programs spark interest in Chinese cultural traditions among the wider public and build understanding among educators and artists across the globe.

Tickets

Learn and purchase tickets more: bimp.ticketleap.com/hao-bang-ah

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com.

A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry 1 Royce Circle, Suite 101B Storrs, CT 06268 860-486-8580 bimp.uconn.edu bimp@uconn.edu Facebook: Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Instagram: @ballardinstitute TikTok: @ballardinstitute