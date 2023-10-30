The Ballard Institute Presents 'Careers In Puppet Production' Forum, November 8

Including Ballard Institute Director John Bell, UConn Puppet Arts alumnus and CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders, and Workshop Production Manager Dana Samborski.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
ALMOST FAMOUS Headed Back into Workshops at the O'Neill Photo 3 Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

The Ballard Institute Presents 'Careers In Puppet Production' Forum, November 8

The Ballard Institute Presents 'Careers In Puppet Production' Forum, November 8

As part of its 2023 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host “Careers in Puppet Production” with CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders and Production Manager Dana Samborski (both UConn Puppet Arts alumni) on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

In this forum Ballard Institute Director John Bell, UConn Puppet Arts alumnus and CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders, and Workshop Production Manager Dana Samborski (also a Puppet Arts alumnus) will discuss career opportunities in puppet design and production and Saunders' and Samborski's experience moving into the growing field of puppets and costumes for the themed entertainment and commercial advertising industries. Dana and Rob will share their thoughts and recommendations for those looking to work in puppet design and production. For more information, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2023/10/30/cjs-forum.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry 1 Royce Circle, Suite 101B Storrs, CT 06268 860.486.8580 bimp.uconn.edu bimp@uconn.edu Facebook: Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Twitter: @BallardPuppetry Instagram: @ballardinstitute



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Ballard Institute Presents Careers In Puppet Production Forum, November 8 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents 'Careers In Puppet Production' Forum, November 8

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents 'Careers in Puppet Production' forum with Rob Saunders and Dana Samborski on November 8th at 7 p.m. Learn about the world of puppet production from industry professionals.

2
Review: FIRST LADY OF SONG: CHERISE COACHES SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD at Westport Country Play Photo
Review: FIRST LADY OF SONG: CHERISE COACHES SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD at Westport Country Playhouse

You will be blown away by First Lady of Song: Cherise Coaches sings Ella Fitzgerald. @metrojournalist.

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Hartford Stage This Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Hartford Stage This Season

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas. The holiday classic returns after a three-year hiatus, with original director Michael Wilson, who also adapted the play from Charles Dickens' novel, at the helm.

4
Ivoryton Playhouse Celebrates New Works By Women Photo
Ivoryton Playhouse Celebrates New Works By Women

Ivoryton Playhouse presents the 6th Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival this weekend, celebrating the creativity and vision of women in theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker VIDEOS
Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas in Connecticut Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/06-12/06)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)
Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show in Connecticut Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
Jessica Vosk in Connecticut Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You