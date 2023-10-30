The Ballard Institute Presents 'Careers In Puppet Production' Forum, November 8

Including Ballard Institute Director John Bell, UConn Puppet Arts alumnus and CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders, and Workshop Production Manager Dana Samborski.
As part of its 2023 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host “Careers in Puppet Production” with CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders and Production Manager Dana Samborski (both UConn Puppet Arts alumni) on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).
In this forum Ballard Institute Director John Bell, UConn Puppet Arts alumnus and CJS Workshop Owner Rob Saunders, and Workshop Production Manager Dana Samborski (also a Puppet Arts alumnus) will discuss career opportunities in puppet design and production and Saunders' and Samborski's experience moving into the growing field of puppets and costumes for the themed entertainment and commercial advertising industries. Dana and Rob will share their thoughts and recommendations for those looking to work in puppet design and production. For more information, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2023/10/30/cjs-forum.
Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.
The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry 1 Royce Circle, Suite 101B Storrs, CT 06268 860.486.8580 bimp.uconn.edu bimp@uconn.edu Facebook: Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Twitter: @BallardPuppetry Instagram: @ballardinstitute
