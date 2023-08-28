The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JEGHETTO'S VARIETY SHOW

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present a special performance of Jeghetto's Variety Show by famed North Carolina-based puppeteer Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Jeghetto's Variety Show is an action-packed performance featuring Jeghetto's unique style of finely crafted and ingeniously engineered cardboard puppets.

This show is for all ages. The show runtime is approximately 30 minutes. Jeghetto is a self-taught master builder and puppeteer residing in North Carolina. His puppets are abstract moving sculptures made of mostly found and recycled materials. He has received two grants from the Jim Henson Foundation prior to becoming a Foundation board member himself. Jeghetto has worked with Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, Alec Baldwin and Terence Nance; was a guest on The Steve Harvey Show and performed puppetry on The Voice and HBO's Random Acts of Flyness. Jeghetto performed and exhibited his work in the Ballard Institute's landmark Living Objects: African American Puppetry exhibition and festival in 2018 and 2019. To learn more about Jeghetto, visit jeghetto.com.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at Click Here. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.