Tanya Detrik To Share 2nd Act Inspired By Tragedy At Palace Theater

Author and Derby resident, Tanya Detrik will share her story Change in the Blink of an Eye, her personal journey of post-traumatic growth on December 10, at 6pm, during her presentation for the 2ND ACT series at the Palace Theater. The presentation includes a light pre-show meal in the intimate space of the Poli Club on the venue's second floor. A cash bar will be available. Sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms.

Tickets are $25 ( $20 for OLLI and AARP members) can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

At a moment of extreme stress, Detrik came to a powerful and transforming realization - by making a simple shift in her perspective she received instantaneous mental and emotional relief. That discovery more than ten years ago has transformed her life, never more so than in 2019 with the death of her husband. Detrik will share her discovery that can help others overcome extreme stress and devastating loss.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

