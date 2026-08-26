TWELFTH NIGHT, URINETOWN, and More Set For Connecticut Repertory Theatre's 2026-2027 Season
The season will kick off in October with Twelfth Night.
Connecticut Repertory Theatre has announced its 2026 – 2027 season, celebrating 77 years of theatre-making. The season will kick off in October with Twelfth Night. Check out the full lineup below!
TWELFTH NIGHT
By William Shakespeare
Directed by Daniela Varon
October 15 – 25, 2026
Nafe Katter Theatre
Shipwrecked and cast upon the shores of Illyria, Viola enters the service of Duke Orsino disguised as the boy Cesario. When Orsino sends Cesario as his intermediary to woo Countess Olivia, the fair lady falls for the count's messenger instead. Soon Viola finds herself entwined in a mess of mishaps, misunderstandings, and mistaken identities, where nothing is as it seems. CRT guest artist Daniela Varon directs this beloved, classic comedy.
Louisa May Alcott'S LITTLE WOMEN
By Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Kristen Palmer
December 3 – 11, 2026
Nafe Katter Theatre
From America's most produced playwright comes a brilliant new stage adaptation of the beloved classic tale of the March sisters' coming of age during the Civil War. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is a timeless celebration of family, resilience, sisterhood, and the determined young author who crafted the original story. A perfect holiday excursion for the whole family.
GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS
By José Rivera
Directed by Rudy Ramirez
March 4 – 13, 2027
The Studio Theatre
Visiting faculty member Rudy Ramirez helms these four (4) short plays from José Rivera's imaginative collection. Rivera's 'fairy tales for grown-ups' explore themes of fear, love, longing, and the stories we tell to make sense of a world that dwarfs us — all crafted in a magical, metaphorical, and poetic style. A gorgeous, thought-provoking evening.
URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL
Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed by Spencer Reese
April 15 – 25, 2027
Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre
This wildly entertaining Tony Award-winning musical takes aim at capitalism, social justice, environmental collapse, and musical theater itself. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown, The Musical provides a fresh perspective and a delightful, thought-provoking evening of theatre.
Ticket Information
Save money and secure your seats early with a CRT Flex Pass. Passes go on sale September 1 at connecticutrep.uconn.edu, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or by phone at 860.486.2113. Don't miss your chance to enjoy all that CRT has to offer this season, including fabulous productions, post-show talkbacks, opening night celebrations, opportunities to meet the artists, and other special events throughout the year. View our calendar at connecticutrep.uconn.edu or follow us on Instagram @crt_uconn for news and profiles of student and guest artists.
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