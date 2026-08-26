TWELFTH NIGHT, URINETOWN, and More Set For Connecticut Repertory Theatre's 2026-2027 Season

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Connecticut Repertory Theatre has announced its 2026 – 2027 season, celebrating 77 years of theatre-making. The season will kick off in October with Twelfth Night. Check out the full lineup below!

TWELFTH NIGHT

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Daniela Varon

October 15 – 25, 2026

Nafe Katter Theatre

Shipwrecked and cast upon the shores of Illyria, Viola enters the service of Duke Orsino disguised as the boy Cesario. When Orsino sends Cesario as his intermediary to woo Countess Olivia, the fair lady falls for the count's messenger instead. Soon Viola finds herself entwined in a mess of mishaps, misunderstandings, and mistaken identities, where nothing is as it seems. CRT guest artist Daniela Varon directs this beloved, classic comedy.

Louisa May Alcott'S LITTLE WOMEN

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Kristen Palmer

December 3 – 11, 2026

Nafe Katter Theatre

From America's most produced playwright comes a brilliant new stage adaptation of the beloved classic tale of the March sisters' coming of age during the Civil War. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is a timeless celebration of family, resilience, sisterhood, and the determined young author who crafted the original story. A perfect holiday excursion for the whole family.

GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS

By José Rivera

Directed by Rudy Ramirez

March 4 – 13, 2027

The Studio Theatre

Visiting faculty member Rudy Ramirez helms these four (4) short plays from José Rivera's imaginative collection. Rivera's 'fairy tales for grown-ups' explore themes of fear, love, longing, and the stories we tell to make sense of a world that dwarfs us — all crafted in a magical, metaphorical, and poetic style. A gorgeous, thought-provoking evening.

URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Spencer Reese

April 15 – 25, 2027

Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre

This wildly entertaining Tony Award-winning musical takes aim at capitalism, social justice, environmental collapse, and musical theater itself. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown, The Musical provides a fresh perspective and a delightful, thought-provoking evening of theatre.

Ticket Information

Save money and secure your seats early with a CRT Flex Pass. Passes go on sale September 1 at connecticutrep.uconn.edu, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or by phone at 860.486.2113. Don't miss your chance to enjoy all that CRT has to offer this season, including fabulous productions, post-show talkbacks, opening night celebrations, opportunities to meet the artists, and other special events throughout the year. View our calendar at connecticutrep.uconn.edu or follow us on Instagram @crt_uconn for news and profiles of student and guest artists.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming