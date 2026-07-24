JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Open at Connecticut Theatre Company

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Connecticut Theatre Company is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's groundbreaking rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, opening Friday, July 31, 2026, at The Repertory Theatre, 23 Norden Street in New Britain. The production runs for two weekends with performances through August 9.

One of the most influential musicals ever written, Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Told entirely through song, the Tony Award-winning rock opera features iconic numbers including "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," and "Gethsemane."

Directed by Erin Campbell, Connecticut Theatre Company's production features an exceptional cast of performers from across Connecticut, led by Erin Aldrich (West Hartford) as Jesus, Jalon Copeland (Waterbury) as Judas, and Shannon Pesi (Simsbury) as Mary Magdalene. Dynamic staging, powerful vocals, and an energetic ensemble promise an unforgettable theatrical experience.

"Jesus Christ Superstar is a show that challenges audiences while inspiring them through its incredible music and deeply human story," said director Erin Campbell. "Whether you're a lifelong fan or seeing it for the first time, this production offers a fresh perspective on a classic that remains as relevant today as ever."

The cast also includes: Aria Bailey, Laura Bailey, Peter Bailey and Dominica Delayo (Bristol). Heather Bazinet, Scott Hauser, Katie Jones and Nicolette Pavain (Wallingford). Lisa Bynes, Benjamin Elling, and Shawn Murray (Middletown). Anastasia Calos (Canton). Stephanie Carroll and David Cespedes (Vernon). Zenn Langley (West Hartford). Brian Michael Lopez, Cara Mackenzie,and William Moro (New Britain). Stephen Maher (Bloomfield). Christine McGuinness and Sydney Yargeau (Cromwell). Theresa Moscato (East Haven). Tim Plankey (Sturbridge, MA). Melissa Rand (East Hartford). Cheyana Rose, Julia Watras and Jakub Watrus (Newington). Piper Stepule (New Haven). Kaylyn Terry (North Haven). Angelica Velez (Wethersfield). Aditi Verma (South Windsor).

Jesus Christ Superstar is suitable for all ages (15 and under should be accompanied by an adult that understands the material). Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

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