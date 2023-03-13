Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WEDDING BINDER Will Have a Table Reading at the Palace Theater This Month

Seats for the Table Reading are complimentary for Palace donors, subscribers, and industry professionals, however limited seating is reserved for the general public.

Mar. 13, 2023  

The Palace Theater Waterbury is inviting a small group of lucky audience members to "The Wedding Binder" a comedy by Jacques Lamarre and directed by Sasha Brätton on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Presented as a Table Reading in the intimidate setting of the venue's Poli Room, the event offers the opportunity to peek behind the curtain, engage with the writer and actors, and see firsthand the process of bringing a play to the stage. Table Readings are presented in partnership with Lauren Yarger's Gracewell Productions.

"The Wedding Binder" tells the story of Cherie, the Bride-to-Be who has big plans for her wedding. When Cherie's boyfriend pops the question, she has no doubts that the answer will be "YES!" After all, she's been planning her dream wedding ever since she unwrapped her Fairytale Dream Wedding Barbie. With a binder stuffed full of ideas for the perfect dress, reception and ceremony, Cherie has her day mapped out. Unfortunately, fate, friends and family have other plans that threaten to darken her dream and turn Cherie into a Bridezilla.

A table read is a structured read-through of a script by actors with speaking parts in a play and is often one of the most vital components of preproduction. Presented by producer Lauren Yarger of Gracewell Productions, the Palace Theater's Table Reading series has been curated to include works whose themes are relevant and reflect our ever-changing world.

It offers audience members the experience of seeing new and inspiring plays with the unique opportunity to give feedback, ask questions and in some cases, be among the first to see a new work in development.

The series is open to subscribers, donors, invited industry professionals and guests. There will be a limited number of tickets set aside for the general public. If interested, please call the Box Office at 203-346-2000.



