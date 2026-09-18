BUILDING NIGHT FALL Forum to Explore Community Storytelling and Puppetry
Panelists Jeanika Browne-Springer, Bryan Swormstedt, and Alfi Free will discuss scripting, design, and community engagement at the Ballard Institute Theater in Storrs.
As part of its 2026 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host Building Night Fall: Community Storytelling Through UpCycled Art & Puppetry, a discussion with Jeanika Browne-Springer, Bryan Swormstedt, and Alfi Free '27 (SFA) on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT. This forum will also be streamed live on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page.
Join Night Fall Executive Director Jeanika Browne-Springer, Night Fall Production Manager and UConn Dramatic Arts alumnus Bryan Swormstedt '12, and UConn Puppet Arts undergraduate student Alfi Free '27 (SFA) for a conversation about the making of Night Fall, Hartford's annual free and magical public production that brings the people of Greater Hartford together in early October to showcase local artists, city parks, and the city's creative spirit. Moderated by Ballard Institute Interim Artistic Director Matt Sorensen, the forum will explore how Night Fall reflects the cultural richness of Hartford through artistic collaboration, community engagement, and performances. Panelists will discuss the scripting and design process, including the creative reuse of materials to build sets, props, and puppets. They'll also explore how artists and community members collaborate to create language-free performances that examine environmental shifts around us—from animal migrations and city pollution to complex emotions like grief and leaving home. Through humor, improvisation, original music, and choreography, Night Fall brings these stories to life.
Admission to this forum is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or to request an accommodation, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.
Night Fall will take place on Saturday, October 3, in Elizabeth Park in Hartford.
Photo Credit: Night Fall.
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