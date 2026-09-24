LARRY REED: CINEMATIC SHADOWS to Open at Ballard Institute
The exhibition features materials from THE WILD PARTY and A (BALINESE) TEMPEST, curated by Farley Gwazda and Caryl Kientz.
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, Larry Reed: Cinematic Shadows, on Friday, Nov. 6, with refreshments at 5 p.m., a free curator-led tour at 5:30 p.m., and a Fall Puppet Forum at 6:30 p.m. featuring the exhibition's curators. The tour and forum will also be streamed live on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page. All events will take place at the Ballard Institute, 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. Reservations are not required for the opening reception and curator-led tour. However, due to space limitations, registration is required in advance for the Fall Puppet Forum at 6:30 p.m.
The exhibition marks the first major museum exhibition celebrating the life and artistic legacy of Larry Reed (1944–2026) following his passing earlier this year. Curated by ShadowLight Productions' Farley Gwazda and Caryl Kientz in collaboration with the Ballard Institute, Larry Reed: Cinematic Shadows explores the groundbreaking work of Reed and his company ShadowLight Productions, whose decades of experimentation combined the traditions of Balinese wayang (shadow puppetry) with contemporary theater and the visual language of cinema. Featuring traditional wayang kulit (shadow puppets), newly acquired production materials from Reed's Landmark Productions The Wild Party and A (Balinese) Tempest, and an immersive shadow theater installation with three-dimensional shadow masks and lighting effects, the exhibition traces Reed's evolution from his apprenticeship in Balinese wayang to the creation of cinematic shadow theater. This exhibition highlights a lifetime of artistic innovation and an ongoing exchange between Indonesia and the United States.
As part of the opening celebration, Gwazda and Kientz will lead visitors through the exhibition during a free curator-led tour beginning at 5:30 p.m. They will then present during a special Fall Puppet Forum titled Larry Reed and ShadowLight Productions: A Legacy of Cinematic Shadows at 6:30 p.m., exploring Larry Reed's life and artistic legacy, as well as the cinematic shadow theater techniques developed by ShadowLight Productions. Admission to this forum is free (donations greatly appreciated!), but space will be limited, and registration is required in advance: s.uconn.edu/reed-forum. The forum is co-sponsored by UConn Digital Media & Design.
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