THE PROM Will Play at Little Theatre of Manchester

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Little Theatre of Manchester will present The Prom. This seven-time Tony Award-nominated musical comedy is a collision between identity, community, and the hilarious chaos that ensues when Broadway meets the Midwest. Performances begin at the historic Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road, Manchester) November 6 through 22.

Meet Emma Nolan, an Indiana high schooler whose only wish is to take her girlfriend to the prom. The conservative PTA, led by a fiercely protective mother, promptly cancels the event to stop her. Enter four down-on-their-luck Broadway narcissists, fresh off a flop opening night. Led by the aging diva Dee Dee Allen and the fabulous Barry Glickman, they latch onto Emma’s story as their ticket back to relevance, descending on the small town in a blaze of spandex and misplaced good intentions.

What follows is an uproarious, heartfelt, and ultimately triumphant journey. Packed with show-stopping musical numbers, incredible dancing, and razor-sharp wit, The Prom is a sparkling, old-fashioned musical comedy that delivers an undeniably timely and important message: You belong!

The Prom, which was turned into a Netflix film starring Meryl Streep and James Corden, has a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and music by Matthew Sklar.

The Prom features local talent including Teagan D'Addeo, Emmy Dell'Orfano, Meg Funk, Abby Gomez, Dan Gorman, Anna Greenwald, Laura Hoffman, Khara Hoyer, Julia Leba, Matthew Leonard, Cindy Lesser, Joncarlos Lopez, Christine McGuinness, Olivia Oesch, Taylor Samuels, Rafael Sierra-Ledoux, Jess Soucy, Aileen Merino Terzi, Bill Taylor, Iona Turnbull, Omar Walters, Bobby Williams, Billy Winter and Hannah Young.

The musical is directed by Jane Dillon-Cerosky with musical direction by Michael Zapppala. Choreograpny is by Sara Rose Stack assisted by Matthew Guerrera. Stage management is by J. Drusilla Carter with Meera Sumakadas as assistant stage manager. The design team includes Shawn Procuniar (Set), Joshua Hamre (Sound), Katryna Pierce (Props), and Linda Ferreira (Lighting).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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