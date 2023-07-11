THE PROM Comes to Pantochino Teen Theatre

Performances of “The Prom” are Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm and Saturday August 12 at 2 and 5:30pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 1 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo 2 Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30 Photo 3 Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July Photo 4 Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

THE PROM Comes to Pantochino Teen Theatre

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the wildly funny and incredibly moving broadway musical comedy, “The Prom" at the SHU Community Theatre in Downtown Fairfield. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced three performances, August 11 and 12.

In the show, four fading Broadway stars are desperately in need of a new image. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow—but when one girl wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. 

“The message of diversity, inclusion, love and acceptance is exactly what needs to be heard right now,” said director Bernardi. “Its a feel-good celebration for everyone,” he added.

Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and book by Bob Martin, “The Prom” is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical in 2019.

The cast includes forty-three young actors from Milford, Fairfield, Branford, Stratford, Trumbull, Orange, Woodbridge, East Haven, West Haven, Shelton, Oxford, Ansonia, Seymour, Monroe, Killingworth, and Bethany.

“The Prom” is sponsored by The Milford Bank and a grant from The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven with addition support from CT Humanities and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts. The musical is produced through special arrangements with Concorde Theatricals, New York City.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional summer theater. “The Prom” has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer.

Performances of “The Prom” are Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm and Saturday August 12 at 2 and 5:30pm. More information and tickets are available online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Warner Theatre Partners With Servicemaster Albino For Backpack Drive Photo
Warner Theatre Partners With Servicemaster Albino For Backpack Drive

The Warner Theatre has announced a partnership with ServiceMaster Albino. The Warner Theatre will be a Backpack & School Supplies Drive drop off location during the entire month of July, 2023.

2
Westport Country Playhouse Begins Previews on Tuesday For DIAL M FOR MURDER Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Begins Previews on Tuesday For DIAL M FOR MURDER

Westport Country Playhouse will stage a new adaption of the classic suspense thriller of blackmail and revenge, “Dial M for Murder,” July 11 through July 29, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott, and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director.

3
DIVINE RENOVATION, DESTINATION: NEW ENGLAND, PRODUCERS CUT PREMIERE Comes to the Warner in Photo
DIVINE RENOVATION, DESTINATION: NEW ENGLAND, PRODUCER'S CUT PREMIERE Comes to the Warner in December

Join the Warner Theatre for an exclusive red-carpet event on Friday, December 1: Divine Renovation, Destination: New England, Producer’s Cut Premiere, featuring a 6 pm VIP reception, and 7:30 pm behind-the-scenes preview of the new season in the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage)!

4
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Jane Bruce and More Join THE DARK LADY at The 2023 National Photo
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Jane Bruce and More Join THE DARK LADY at The 2023 National Music Theatre Conference

The musical The Dark Lady (with book and lyrics by Sophie Boyce and music by Veronica Mansour) is being developed at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, as part of their 2023 National Music Theater Conference.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick Tick Boom
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INTO THE WOODS
Castle Craig Players (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You