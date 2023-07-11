THE PROM Comes to Pantochino Teen Theatre

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the wildly funny and incredibly moving broadway musical comedy, “The Prom" at the SHU Community Theatre in Downtown Fairfield. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced three performances, August 11 and 12.

In the show, four fading Broadway stars are desperately in need of a new image. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow—but when one girl wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

“The message of diversity, inclusion, love and acceptance is exactly what needs to be heard right now,” said director Bernardi. “Its a feel-good celebration for everyone,” he added.

Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and book by Bob Martin, “The Prom” is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical in 2019.

The cast includes forty-three young actors from Milford, Fairfield, Branford, Stratford, Trumbull, Orange, Woodbridge, East Haven, West Haven, Shelton, Oxford, Ansonia, Seymour, Monroe, Killingworth, and Bethany.

“The Prom” is sponsored by The Milford Bank and a grant from The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven with addition support from CT Humanities and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts. The musical is produced through special arrangements with Concorde Theatricals, New York City.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional summer theater. “The Prom” has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer.

Performances of “The Prom” are Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm and Saturday August 12 at 2 and 5:30pm. More information and tickets are available online at Click Here